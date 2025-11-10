Forget Crowded Mammoth: California's Quiet Mountain Hot Springs Inn Has Camping And Natural Pools

Across the length of California, there are many hot springs (formed when groundwater or snowmelt is geothermally heated by magma below the earth's surface) to luxuriate in and admire the Golden State's stunning natural scenery. Some hidden gems include Mercey Hot Springs in California's Central Valley and Travertine Hot Springs in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Travel a little further south from Travertine Hot Springs and you will discover another well-kept secret that claims to have some of the purest thermal pools in the world: The Inn at Benton Hot Springs.

The rustic inn and campsite is located on a 1,255-acre ranch in Benton, Mono County, and has been owned by the same family for almost a century. It is less than an hour's drive from the wildly popular "year-round adventureland" of Mammoth Lakes, which attracts almost 3 million visitors every year. Set in a tranquil garden in a 1940s-era building, the inn has seven guestrooms, all containing ceiling fans and heated floors. Each room has its own unique retro style, from the cowboy-inspired Buster Suite to the colorful Bermuda Suite with a tropical theme.

Guests in the inn have access to three semi-private outdoor tubs fed by natural hot springs. Relax as you enjoy the calming sound of birdsong while gazing upon Benton's arid landscape framed by snow-capped peaks. Guests can also make use of the propane barbecue and covered patio. Breakfast is served daily and there is complimentary Wi-Fi. Most rooms are pet-friendly, although there is a maximum of two animals per room. Additionally, there are four house rentals available with their own private natural hot spring soaking tubs.