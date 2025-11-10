Forget Crowded Mammoth: California's Quiet Mountain Hot Springs Inn Has Camping And Natural Pools
Across the length of California, there are many hot springs (formed when groundwater or snowmelt is geothermally heated by magma below the earth's surface) to luxuriate in and admire the Golden State's stunning natural scenery. Some hidden gems include Mercey Hot Springs in California's Central Valley and Travertine Hot Springs in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Travel a little further south from Travertine Hot Springs and you will discover another well-kept secret that claims to have some of the purest thermal pools in the world: The Inn at Benton Hot Springs.
The rustic inn and campsite is located on a 1,255-acre ranch in Benton, Mono County, and has been owned by the same family for almost a century. It is less than an hour's drive from the wildly popular "year-round adventureland" of Mammoth Lakes, which attracts almost 3 million visitors every year. Set in a tranquil garden in a 1940s-era building, the inn has seven guestrooms, all containing ceiling fans and heated floors. Each room has its own unique retro style, from the cowboy-inspired Buster Suite to the colorful Bermuda Suite with a tropical theme.
Guests in the inn have access to three semi-private outdoor tubs fed by natural hot springs. Relax as you enjoy the calming sound of birdsong while gazing upon Benton's arid landscape framed by snow-capped peaks. Guests can also make use of the propane barbecue and covered patio. Breakfast is served daily and there is complimentary Wi-Fi. Most rooms are pet-friendly, although there is a maximum of two animals per room. Additionally, there are four house rentals available with their own private natural hot spring soaking tubs.
Camping at The Inn at Benton Hot Springs
The most unique lodging options here are the 13 campsites, each of which have their own private hot tubs fed by mineral-rich natural hot spring water. Sites are either double occupancy or suitable for three people, and there is ample space to either pitch a tent or park a camper or trailer. As well as the hot tub, each site has its own picnic table and fire grill, so you can enjoy a private and secluded stay. Any loud noise, including music, is actively discouraged so that guests can truly relax.
Each of the hot tubs have a different design and are strategically placed amongst foliage and privacy fences for guests who wish to enjoy a more liberated soak. The hot water temperature can be adjusted, and there are also sprinklers to help cool things down in the warmer months. Tub site number 13 has been designed for guests with limited mobility and includes handrails and a ramp. The campsites are excellent value, with starting prices at just $95 a night for double occupancy (at the time of publication).
As well as spending time soaking in thermal waters, The Inn at Benton Hot Springs offers an excellent variety of outdoor pursuits. Within the ranch is a 900-acre conservation area full of canyons, lush meadows, and roaming wildlife such as stoic buffalo. You can also explore the nearby historic town of Benton, which was once a thriving gold mining town with nearly 5,000 residents. A couple of structures remain standing today that date back to the mining boom of the mid 1800s, including a general store and building advertising Benton Hot Springs.