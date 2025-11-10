Rhode Island's Abandoned Amusement Park Is Now A Thriving Nature Area Full Of Trails And Activities
Abandoned amusement parks hold a special place in the American imagination. TV shows and movies like "Scooby-Doo," "Westworld," "Zombieland," and even the "Batman: Arkham" video game series have employed the aesthetic of overgrown fairground rides and joyous colors stained by time and decay to creep out audiences for decades. But some recall the real-world carnivals of yesteryear, despite being rusted and derelict, with rose-tinted shades.
Throughout America, there are many closed amusement parks thrill-seekers still get nostalgic for, like Chicago's Riverview Park or Astroland, home to the world-famous wooden roller coaster Cyclone, on Coney Island. One hundred and fifty miles from Astroland sits another of the great old amusement parks of America's Northeast: Rocky Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island. Opened to the public in the mid-19th century, it became one of the great entertainment venues of the age, attracting people from all across New England. Crowds flocked to the park in such numbers that the local railway authorities built tracks directly to Rocky Point, which was quite unusual at a time when most railway stops served key urban and industrial areas.
After nearly 150 years of delighting visitors, the park was shuttered in 1996 due to financial mismanagement, forcing the parent company to file for bankruptcy. What remains today of Rocky Point's demise is only a handful of the park's remnants, ghostly indicators that the 120-acre site once hosted an amusement park. Sure, you'll find the odd faded, graffiti-sprayed contraption of yesteryear, but the park is now mostly just that: a park, with all the trails, birdsong, and autumnal trees that make a good park worth visiting.
What to do at Rocky Point State Park
The city of Warwick reclaimed the area where Rocky Point Park once stood and turned it into Rocky Point State Park in 2014. People come here to stroll, jog along the shoreline, and walk their dogs. The flat paths also cater to cyclists, skaters, and rollerbladers who glide against the picturesque backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Some visitors prefer to picnic on the expansive lawns, while others dangle their rods from the wooden pier, hoping to catch some saltwater fish. There are signs scattered around the park telling tales of its storied history, while the Arch from the 1964 World's Fair in New York was moved to Rocky Point and now rises above the Rhode Island coastline.
The main walking trail in the park is a gentle 1.6-mile loop that circumnavigates the area. Though short, you can lengthen it by taking one of the beach trails or dirt paths through the woods. You might also want to spend some time inspecting one of the rusted rides of the park's heyday: the Skyliner.
An open-air chairlift, the Skyliner no longer ferries people across the park, but the haul cables and steel uprights still stand as a monument to Rocky Point's former glory. You'll also find remnants of the old saltwater pool and bathing area, now mostly reclaimed by nature. If you're visiting the area from nearby Providence, an underrated East Coast city with one of the country's best Little Italies, a trip out to Rocky Point is worth the 30-minute drive.