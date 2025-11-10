Rhode Island's Abandoned Amusement Park Is Now A Thriving Nature Area Full Of Trails And Activities

Abandoned amusement parks hold a special place in the American imagination. TV shows and movies like "Scooby-Doo," "Westworld," "Zombieland," and even the "Batman: Arkham" video game series have employed the aesthetic of overgrown fairground rides and joyous colors stained by time and decay to creep out audiences for decades. But some recall the real-world carnivals of yesteryear, despite being rusted and derelict, with rose-tinted shades.

Throughout America, there are many closed amusement parks thrill-seekers still get nostalgic for, like Chicago's Riverview Park or Astroland, home to the world-famous wooden roller coaster Cyclone, on Coney Island. One hundred and fifty miles from Astroland sits another of the great old amusement parks of America's Northeast: Rocky Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island. Opened to the public in the mid-19th century, it became one of the great entertainment venues of the age, attracting people from all across New England. Crowds flocked to the park in such numbers that the local railway authorities built tracks directly to Rocky Point, which was quite unusual at a time when most railway stops served key urban and industrial areas.

After nearly 150 years of delighting visitors, the park was shuttered in 1996 due to financial mismanagement, forcing the parent company to file for bankruptcy. What remains today of Rocky Point's demise is only a handful of the park's remnants, ghostly indicators that the 120-acre site once hosted an amusement park. Sure, you'll find the odd faded, graffiti-sprayed contraption of yesteryear, but the park is now mostly just that: a park, with all the trails, birdsong, and autumnal trees that make a good park worth visiting.