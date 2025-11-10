Georgia's Charming City Is A Hidden Haven With Vintage Trains, Blooming Parades, And Southern Comfort

Travelers are always glad to discover underrated cities in Georgia with unique happenings, like the quiet town of McDonough. With its old brick buildings, quaint shops, and historic courthouse, weary travelers will enjoy stopping at this scenic town to discover its bittersweet history and experience some charming southern hospitality. Located just 25 miles from the world's busiest airport, Atlanta International Airport, this picturesque town is a welcome stop on any road trip and the perfect secret destination to disappear to for the weekend.

History buffs will enjoy Heritage Park, located at 99 Lake Dow Road, where visitors can tour the Veterans' Museum and visit the Wall of Honor in memoriam to all the veterans who served. The park itself is essentially an outdoor museum comprised of cabins and structures designed to educate visitors about military and local history. The buildings include blacksmith shops, gardens, and cook houses. Walking through these cabins will make one feel like they've traveled back in time in this old southern town. The Military History Museum, housed in a bright red barn, contains a chapel of fallen heroes and various military artifacts, such as dog tags and soldiers' medals. The park also features a vintage locomotive, a library, and various recreation spots to spend the day.

Plenty of Americans agree that the best type of public transportation might be the rail train. Still, sometimes there's a darker side to trains, like the turn-of-the-century disaster that caused a train to careen off the rails into the water below before it caught fire and killed 35 of its passengers. While this town is known for the infamous Camp Creek train crash in 1900, McDonough's tragic history is overshadowed by its southern charm and the desire to preserve its historical roots.