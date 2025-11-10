Situated Between Tulsa And Oklahoma City Is A Friendly Little City Full Of Restaurants, Parks, And Arts

If you're looking for a respite that keeps you close to the action of Oklahoma's hotspots, Chickasha isn't the only quaint and underrated Oklahoma city brimming with unique festivals, delicious food, and arts worth checking out. The city of Bristow in Creek County is about 35 miles from Tulsa and 76 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. It's a place where residents regularly run into familiar faces when going about their daily activities. Its Main Street may be considered one of the more underrated spots along Route 66, and you can see many of the street's brick buildings from the early 20th century are still standing and now host local businesses and diners.

For some recreation, you'll find it at the 23-acre Bristow City Park on the shores of Lake Massena. The park has paths, picnic areas, and plenty of space for your chillaxin' needs. The city's arts and culture are supported by a couple key venues. You can catch a show at the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts, a place that hosts concerts, theater shows, and events, or check out the Bristow Creative Arts Center, a space for artists and community art projects.

You'll find that getting to and around Bristow is best done by car (and air conditioning certainly helps during the summer). The city is easy to get to from Interstate 44, known as the Turner Turnpike, which runs along the city's northern side. Since public transportation, like direct bus or train services, to Tulsa or Oklahoma City is not available, getting your own car or rideshare is not only more convenient but also necessary for travel into Bristow. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Tulsa International Airport (TUL), which is about a 43-minute drive (42 ½ miles) away.