This Kansas City Oozing Classic Midwest Charm, An Idyllic Lake, And Historic Downtown Offer An Underrated Getaway

When travelers picture the Midwest, they may not immediately think of majestic collections of beach-filled islands like the Apostle Islands. They may also not consider Midwest spots where you can see the Northern Lights, like Alpena or Brockway Mountain. Yet, all of these exist across the region, even in unlikely destinations for travelers. Enter Kansas: with its sweeping prairies and welcoming towns, the Sunflower State harbors an underrated city that's filled with Midwest charm.

Eureka! You've found it. In Greenwood County, Eureka delivers the hallmarks of an authentic Midwest retreat. It is an easygoing city rooted in history that has a lake that doubles as a recreational hub, with just the kind of charm that makes visitors linger. Eureka's story begins before the Civil War, when settlers built a fort for protection and launched enterprises that would shape the town's future. Railroads and the oil industry cemented Eureka's role as a county seat.

Today, Eureka remains accessible. A drive from the bustling and wildly underrated city of Wichita takes a little over an hour. The're also the option to land at the Eureka Municipal Airport, which is suitable for smaller aircraft, but is unfortunately under construction (at time of writing). Instead, for out-of-state visitors, the best option is to fly into Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, which offers numerous domestic connections and is located just an hour away by car from Eureka. Those who want to stay overnight in the city can check out Blue Stem Lodge, a local motel with comfortable rooms and an outdoor pool.