Maine's Hidden Gem With A Historic Downtown And Antique Shops Is Known As The 'Town That Went To Sea'

As the largest of New England's six coastal states, Maine has no shortage of beautiful seaside towns. From Kennebunkport's charming streets and delicious seafood to Bar Harbor's lively waterfront — two towns that double as New England road trip highlights — it's no wonder Maine has a reputation as a coastal resort haven. But for those looking to avoid the crowds, Thomaston, one of Maine's hidden gems, flies happily under the radar. With a population of less than 2,800 people, this historic town in Knox County sits quietly between Rockland and the St. George Peninsula. Known as "the Town that Went to Sea", Thomaston is a place where shipbuilding history, antique shops, and lobster rolls come together.

"The Town that Went to Sea" isn't just a catchy nickname; it's a nod to Thomaston's deep maritime roots. Thomaston was once America's wooden shipbuilding center. In fact, at the height of the shipbuilding era in 1840, more wooden ships were built here than in any other state in America. Thomaston's builders were especially famous for their tall-masted schooners and full-rigged ships, each constructed with meticulous precision at impressive speed.

At its peak, three of America's seven millionaires lived in this little coastal town, all shipbuilders and captains who literally built their fortunes by hand. The town's roots date back to its settlement by the British in 1605. For centuries, Thomaston's greatest asset was its forests, whose wood was used to carve masts and hulls for British ships. The town's protected harbor became a haven for vessels sheltering from hurricanes and Atlantic storms, while the St. George River (technically more of a tidal passage to the Atlantic Ocean that's replete with clams and fish), served as the community's lifeline.