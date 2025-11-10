Wyoming's Gateway To Yellowstone Is A Top Spot To Retire With Rodeos, Mountain Scenery, And Rugged Western Charm

Named after legendary frontier scout and showman Buffalo Bill, whose real name was William Frederick Cody, the Wyoming town of Cody is every bit as fantastic as Buffalo Bill's famous Wild West Show. Cody is also a gateway to Yellowstone. It's surrounded by a beautiful landscape of rugged mountains and rolling Western plains. There's great fishing, and it's home to one of the biggest museum complexes dedicated to the West. Cody even gained a reputation among travelers as one of the 5 best "cowboy core" vacation destinations.

There's also a great gallery scene if you're artistically minded. If you're more about cowboys and horses, though, Cody hosts a renowned nightly rodeo. This Western town is rugged and scenic, with plenty to do and lots of open space. You'd want to visit for all these reasons and more, but imagine spending the golden years of your life there. If you're looking to retire, Cody invites you to embrace life at your own pace. Among Yellowstone entrances, Cody gets a bit more traffic than the hidden gateway to the north tucked into the pristine Custer Gallatin National Forest in Red Lodge, Montana, so it can get crowded. But that trade-off means more amenities and services.

This is a town where over 40% of the population is over 45, where the crime rate is below the national average, and where property values just go up. For these reasons, in addition to Cody's undoubtable Western charm and Wyoming's easy tax laws, it's no wonder that smartasset.com listed Cody as the top place to retire in Wyoming and in the top 100 nationwide. At the least it's worth a visit, and if you decide to fly to town, the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody is where your adventure starts.