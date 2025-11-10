A Tight-Knit South Carolina City Surrounded By Stunning Trails And Waterfalls Lies Just Beyond Greenville

The many state parks nearby offer some incredible hiking opportunities for visitors. Just a 20-minute drive, Paris Mountain State Park is the closest state park to Marietta, where there are several peaceful scenic hikes ranging from the easy Lake Placid Trail to the difficult Sulphur Springs Trail. And at Table Rock State Park, the Pinnacle Mountain Trail is particularly beautiful during autumn when the expansive forest begins to change colors.

There's an abundance of pristine waterfalls surrounding Marietta, including two at Jones Gap State Park, located about 20 minutes from Marietta. As one of South Carolina's best state parks, Jones Gap is a secluded mountain haven, and its crown jewel is Rainbow Falls, a 420-foot waterfall that can be accessed from a 2.2-mile trail. The second waterfall drops 50 feet and can be viewed via a lovely, 1-mile hike along the river. For an easier waterfall hike, Pleasant Ridge Park is just outside of the center of Marietta and has a short (less than a mile) hike to the Pleasant Ridge Falls along the Leroy Nature Trail.

The small town has a handful of eateries to grab a quick bite, including 3 Deddys for pizza, wings, and hoagies, and Cruell's Country Cafe for catfish and peach cobblers. Marietta is just 8 miles down the road from Traveler's Rest, another serene town that's a dream for outdoor adventurers and foodies. Although Marietta doesn't have much in the way of accommodations, Traveler's Rest has several chain hotels and motels, plus vacation rental cottages.