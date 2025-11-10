A Tight-Knit South Carolina City Surrounded By Stunning Trails And Waterfalls Lies Just Beyond Greenville
About 25 minutes from Greenville, South Carolina, is the charming small town of Marietta. Surrounded by outdoor adventures, hiking trails, and waterfalls, the small community has a population of around 2,000 people and is the perfect place to slow down and experience natural wonders. Visitors to this area have their pick of five stunning state parks that are less than a 30-minute drive away, including Caesar's Head State Park, which is home to sweeping viewpoints and a mysterious passage.
Families can enjoy quality time together at several campgrounds at these state parks, which cater to both RVs and tent campers. Or, you can rent a boat or kayak for the weekend and relax on one of several lakes, such as Lake Keowee at Keowee-Toxaway State Park, which also offers a zipline through the pristine South Carolina wilderness. With the city of Greenville a quick drive away, Marietta makes for a fantastic weekend getaway without being too far from the conveniences of a populated urban center.
Things to do in Marietta, South Carolina
The many state parks nearby offer some incredible hiking opportunities for visitors. Just a 20-minute drive, Paris Mountain State Park is the closest state park to Marietta, where there are several peaceful scenic hikes ranging from the easy Lake Placid Trail to the difficult Sulphur Springs Trail. And at Table Rock State Park, the Pinnacle Mountain Trail is particularly beautiful during autumn when the expansive forest begins to change colors.
There's an abundance of pristine waterfalls surrounding Marietta, including two at Jones Gap State Park, located about 20 minutes from Marietta. As one of South Carolina's best state parks, Jones Gap is a secluded mountain haven, and its crown jewel is Rainbow Falls, a 420-foot waterfall that can be accessed from a 2.2-mile trail. The second waterfall drops 50 feet and can be viewed via a lovely, 1-mile hike along the river. For an easier waterfall hike, Pleasant Ridge Park is just outside of the center of Marietta and has a short (less than a mile) hike to the Pleasant Ridge Falls along the Leroy Nature Trail.
The small town has a handful of eateries to grab a quick bite, including 3 Deddys for pizza, wings, and hoagies, and Cruell's Country Cafe for catfish and peach cobblers. Marietta is just 8 miles down the road from Traveler's Rest, another serene town that's a dream for outdoor adventurers and foodies. Although Marietta doesn't have much in the way of accommodations, Traveler's Rest has several chain hotels and motels, plus vacation rental cottages.
Planning a trip to Marietta, South Carolina
If you plan on flying into the area and renting a car, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is about a 30-minute drive from Marietta and has a number of major airlines to choose from, plus several rental car companies. Or, the Amtrak train stops in Greenville on the Crescent line. Renting a car is almost a necessity, however, as it's the best way to explore all the surrounding nature.
If you plan on camping at one of the state parks, you can stock up on supplies at the general stores in Marietta. Table Rock has the best opportunities for camping with two different campgrounds consisting of 25 and 69 sites for RV and tent campers. Paris Mountain State Park caters more to RVs, but some tent sites are available. Keowee Toxaway has a handful of traditional camping sites, though check out its cozy cabins and lodges if you're seeking an elevated camping experience. If you prefer primitive, backcountry escapes away from the crowds, Jones Gap State Park and Caesar's Head are the best state park options near Marietta.