Maine's Lakes And Mountains Region Boasts A Picture-Perfect Town With Eclectic Local Eats, Shops, And Artsy Charm

In Maine's Lake Region, located in the westernmost chunk of the state, rests Bridgton, an eclectic New England town full of swoon-worthy scenic views, drool-worthy eats, and a collection of quirky shops and artists. While small, this area brings huge smiles to visitors from all over who flock here to relax in the chilled lakes or hike some of the region's prettiest mountains. Here's what you need to know about Bridgton, Maine.

Bridgton is one hour away from Portland International Jetport by car, and it's a nice, scenic drive up past Long Lake. If you happen to come in at a reasonable hour, it's worth it to pop by Frye Island, where you can kayak on Sebago Lake. This lake, full of beachy coastline, camping, and recreation, happens to be New England's deepest lake.

Once you get to Bridgton, you'll be greeted with a cute downtown area full of local eats, artisan shops, and even several museums and art galleries. Highlights include the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, which celebrates the 19th-century artist and inventor Rufus Porter through historic house tours, art galleries, and exhibits. The Bridgton Historical Society also has plenty of events and exhibitions happening throughout the year, like the Firehouse Museum, which now showcases some of Bridgton's most important historical artifacts from its farming history.