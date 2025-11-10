Maine's Lakes And Mountains Region Boasts A Picture-Perfect Town With Eclectic Local Eats, Shops, And Artsy Charm
In Maine's Lake Region, located in the westernmost chunk of the state, rests Bridgton, an eclectic New England town full of swoon-worthy scenic views, drool-worthy eats, and a collection of quirky shops and artists. While small, this area brings huge smiles to visitors from all over who flock here to relax in the chilled lakes or hike some of the region's prettiest mountains. Here's what you need to know about Bridgton, Maine.
Bridgton is one hour away from Portland International Jetport by car, and it's a nice, scenic drive up past Long Lake. If you happen to come in at a reasonable hour, it's worth it to pop by Frye Island, where you can kayak on Sebago Lake. This lake, full of beachy coastline, camping, and recreation, happens to be New England's deepest lake.
Once you get to Bridgton, you'll be greeted with a cute downtown area full of local eats, artisan shops, and even several museums and art galleries. Highlights include the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, which celebrates the 19th-century artist and inventor Rufus Porter through historic house tours, art galleries, and exhibits. The Bridgton Historical Society also has plenty of events and exhibitions happening throughout the year, like the Firehouse Museum, which now showcases some of Bridgton's most important historical artifacts from its farming history.
Where to shop and eat
Antiquing is a popular activity in New England, so if you want to find some truly unique vintage treasures to dress up your home, try Emporium 192. This antique shop operates out of a cute brown-shingled barn, offering cool mirrors with intricately carved wooden frames, vintage dishware, and other eye-catching treasures. For a more curated experience, try J. Decor, a home decor and interior design shop that embraces rustic wood and neutral textiles. J. Decor even has a selection of wine and craft beers available for purchase.
To see some of the best art Bridgton has to offer, don't miss out on Gallery 302, which is a nonprofit guild for artists in the Bridgton area. Here, you'll find gorgeous works from painters, potters, photographers, sculptors, and jewelers, all local. Factor Fine Art is also a must-see, showcasing paintings and drawings from founder and director Ian Factor, as well as ceramics from Avery Bondar, who offers a pottery class at Bow House Studio across the street.
Bridgton is also a haven for food lovers. Praised for its cozy atmosphere and friendly service, Pondicherry House is a standout establishment with a wood-fired oven and a menu full of pastas, steak, and, of course, New England seafood. For some artistically plated dishes that almost look too beautiful to eat, head to Bar Kosho, which serves creative cocktails and upscale bar eats like poke bowls and gyoza in a classy environment.
What to do in Bridgton
One of the biggest crowd-pleasers in Bridgton is the outdoors, and for good reason! It seems like anywhere you look, there's a stunning view to appreciate or some adventure to be had. AllTrails rates Bald Pate Mountain Trails as the top trail system in Bridgton. This particular area has 6.7 miles of hiking trails, from the moderate 1.5-mile South Face Loop Trail that winds through forests of pine to the mountain summit to the easy 0.7-mile Foster Pond Lookout Trail, which turns into a ski trail in the winter. Visitors also love Highland Lake Beach for some rest and relaxation.
Since Bridgton is right near New Hampshire's White Mountains, you'll also find some excellent skiing and snowboarding just a short drive away at the Pleasant Mountain Ski Area. This mountain isn't open in the summer, unfortunately, but there are plenty of other places to go, like the White Mountain National Forest, which is one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer.
If you're visiting in the fall, the White Mountains Trail is the perfect place to see the autumn hues. It's just a half-hour's drive from Bridgton to this 100-mile-long scenic drive that winds through the unforgettable scenes of the White Mountains, Crawford Notch State Park, and Franconia Notch State Park. It also runs by iconic locations like the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which was the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway. Overall, Bridgton is a scenic New England town with historic charm, perfect for anyone who appreciates the outdoors and artistic flair.