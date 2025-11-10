Ohio's Walkable College City Is A Charming Destination With Gorgeous Gardens, Artsy Vibes, And Shops

The Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve has been a staple in Alliance for over 20 years and includes hands-on exhibits for kids and adults. Originally 164 acres, the property now sits on 181 acres and consists of everything from playgrounds to hiking trails. One of the playgrounds, Logs O' Fun, even has a climbing wall and movable logs to encourage building skills. The butterfly garden features nearly two dozen varieties of moths and butterflies, which guests can feed, that are native to the area. In addition to being educational, the outdoor spaces are so gorgeous that several areas on the property have been rented out for special events and weddings. Beech Creek has events throughout the year and admission ranges from free to $12.

Another gorgeous destination in Alliance that has been the backdrop to weddings is the Glamorgan Castle. The "Castle Crusaders" conduct tours of the property, which was built in 1904 as a private residence. A tour through the four floors includes learning about the drawing room, men's smoking room, and viewing the former bowling alley. While the spaces have been redesigned and there are some replicas, the Castle also has originals, including the floor and fixtures in the ladies reception room and a marble table in the rotunda, the only original piece of furniture that remains in the Castle.

Art and especially theater lovers should swing by the Carnation City Players in downtown Alliance. The company is housed in a former firehouse and has put on hundreds of plays and musicals, including "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Wizard of Oz," and "The Sound of Music." Tickets are $13 to $15 and performances are on Friday and Saturday nights (with a Sunday matinee).