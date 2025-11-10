Ohio's Walkable College City Is A Charming Destination With Gorgeous Gardens, Artsy Vibes, And Shops
Nestled in northeast Ohio, Alliance proudly wears the nickname "Carnation City," a nod to its colorful history. In the late 1800s, local businessman Levi L. Lamborn became known for promoting the cultivation of the carnation flower, which was not really grown in the States at the time. It became Ohio's state flower in 1904, and the General Assembly officially recognized Alliance as the Carnation City in the spring of 1959. The Carnation Festival commenced the following year, and continues to this day. The event includes a series of activities over more than a week in late July or August, such as parades, food, and even the crowning of the Carnation Queen.
In addition to that horticultural history, Alliance is home to the University of Mount Union. The private liberal arts school has been in the community since 1846 and has an undergrad and graduate population of a little over 2,000 students. The university brings youthful energy, walkable sidewalks, and events to a city with small-town warmth, making Alliance a standout among Midwest college towns. Ohio has some of the most charming towns for a Midwest getaway, and Alliance should certainly be added to that list. The affordability of activities, historical sites, and even some of the most beautiful gardens and nature habitats makes this town a dream for solo travelers or those in need of a family-friendly vacation destination.
Gardens, history, and artsy vibes in Alliance, Ohio
The Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve has been a staple in Alliance for over 20 years and includes hands-on exhibits for kids and adults. Originally 164 acres, the property now sits on 181 acres and consists of everything from playgrounds to hiking trails. One of the playgrounds, Logs O' Fun, even has a climbing wall and movable logs to encourage building skills. The butterfly garden features nearly two dozen varieties of moths and butterflies, which guests can feed, that are native to the area. In addition to being educational, the outdoor spaces are so gorgeous that several areas on the property have been rented out for special events and weddings. Beech Creek has events throughout the year and admission ranges from free to $12.
Another gorgeous destination in Alliance that has been the backdrop to weddings is the Glamorgan Castle. The "Castle Crusaders" conduct tours of the property, which was built in 1904 as a private residence. A tour through the four floors includes learning about the drawing room, men's smoking room, and viewing the former bowling alley. While the spaces have been redesigned and there are some replicas, the Castle also has originals, including the floor and fixtures in the ladies reception room and a marble table in the rotunda, the only original piece of furniture that remains in the Castle.
Art and especially theater lovers should swing by the Carnation City Players in downtown Alliance. The company is housed in a former firehouse and has put on hundreds of plays and musicals, including "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Wizard of Oz," and "The Sound of Music." Tickets are $13 to $15 and performances are on Friday and Saturday nights (with a Sunday matinee).
Shopping through Alliance
After touring gardens and taking in a show, a bit of shopping should be on the itinerary for Alliance. Saturday mornings are prime time for the Alliance Farmers Market. You have the chance to support local vendors and take home souvenirs that remind you of your time in the quaint town. Every Saturday from June to October, the Caboose Lot on Main Street turns into a gathering space for locals and travelers, complete with fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, and even live music. Travelers with a taste for authenticity should love meeting growers and makers face-to-face, a refreshing contrast to chain-store shopping.
Getting to Alliance is simple, whether you plan to stay directly in Alliance or a few minutes away in a larger city, such as Akron (one of the most affordable cities to visit in Ohio). The Akron-Canton Airport is 30 minutes away and has direct flights from Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Chicago. Several hotels in Alliance, such as Comfort Inn and Holiday Inn, offer free breakfast for guests and average a little over $100 per night.