Avoid South Carolina's Biggest Crowds At This Secret Beach In Beaufort With Great Fishing And Quiet Shores

For much of the U.S.'s east coast, South Carolina has long been a peak beach destination for summertime vacations — but the hard part is finding a spot that isn't overrun with other visitors with the same idea. Fortunately, the Palmetto State is home to myriad hidden gem locales that bring seaside views and fun without the crowds: from the secluded snorkeling and calm beaches of Hog Inlet to charm and watersports in Garden City and beyond. And if you're searching for an ocean escape that offers peace (and stellar fishing) minus the masses, look no further than Lands End Beach.

Aptly named, Lands End Beach is located right at the end of St. Helena Island, a few miles away from the city of Beaufort in the heart of South Carolina's Lowcountry. St. Helena Island is one of South Carolina's "Sea Islands," a grouping that also includes popular island destinations like Hilton Head and Kiawah. The island is particularly notable for its rich cultural history as a hub of the Gullah Geechee community, and their Creole language is still alive and protected today.