Avoid South Carolina's Biggest Crowds At This Secret Beach In Beaufort With Great Fishing And Quiet Shores
For much of the U.S.'s east coast, South Carolina has long been a peak beach destination for summertime vacations — but the hard part is finding a spot that isn't overrun with other visitors with the same idea. Fortunately, the Palmetto State is home to myriad hidden gem locales that bring seaside views and fun without the crowds: from the secluded snorkeling and calm beaches of Hog Inlet to charm and watersports in Garden City and beyond. And if you're searching for an ocean escape that offers peace (and stellar fishing) minus the masses, look no further than Lands End Beach.
Aptly named, Lands End Beach is located right at the end of St. Helena Island, a few miles away from the city of Beaufort in the heart of South Carolina's Lowcountry. St. Helena Island is one of South Carolina's "Sea Islands," a grouping that also includes popular island destinations like Hilton Head and Kiawah. The island is particularly notable for its rich cultural history as a hub of the Gullah Geechee community, and their Creole language is still alive and protected today.
Enjoy quality beach time and prime fishing at Lands End Beach
Reachable through Fort Fremont, a historic military installment, Lands End boasts 1500 feet of beach, and its sandy expanses look out over the Intracoastal Waterway and lush maritime forest. To get to Lands End Beach, you can drive about two hours from Charleston, which is serviced by Charleston International Airport, or drive less than 90 minutes from Savannah, Georgia. Don't forget to pack sunblock and a swimsuit — and your fishing gear.
This off-the-beaten-track spot is the perfect hideout for a chilled-out beach day of swimming, walking along the shore, combing for shells during low tide, and relaxing. (If you're swimming, just be careful to keep an eye out for oyster shells or other sharp debris that could cut your feet.) Like the secret fishing paradise of Kettle Falls, Washington, Lands End Beach is also a popular fishing spot when the tide is out. So if you're ready for white sand, clear water, and a healthy dose of Southern serenity, what are you waiting for?