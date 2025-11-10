North Carolina's Upscale Farm Hotel Has Mountain Views, Meditation Trails, And A Spa In A Horse Stable
True luxury doesn't need to shout to be heard. Sometimes, open pastures, Appalachian Mountain views, and hand-picked produce say it all. Hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Horse Shoe Farm is a testament to this. Rooted in a back-to-nature approach to hospitality, the hotel feels both upscale and grounded. The amenities are anything but ordinary, featuring a spa housed in a converted horse stable, yoga classes, and communal farm-to-table dinners. Across the farm's 85 acres, you'll also find meditation trails, pickleball courts, and meandering paths for biking or walking.
With space to accommodate 75 people, guests can choose from estate homes with up to five bedrooms, smaller cottages, and private suites. At 4,800 square feet, The Magnolia Manor is the largest house on the property. With its own kitchen and living space, the home can host up to 14 guests. On the smaller side, The Stable Spa Lofts offer five ensuite rooms with a common area and deck. Each suite is designed with unique interiors, thoughtfully decorated with vintage touches and international artwork sourced by the hotel's owners, the Turchin family. Rates start at $389 for a night in a Loft Suite, as of this writing, while The Magnolia Manor rents for $2,350 per night before tax. All stays include breakfast at The Silo Cookhouse, plus access to the pool, grounds, and games room.
The accommodations themselves are just the beginning. The real magic lies in the abundant property. Set on the French Broad River just 20 miles from Asheville, the farm hotel is tucked away on an exquisite piece of land in Hendersonville, North Carolina's friendly "City of Four Seasons." In terms of major cities, it's just a two-hour drive from Charlotte, and a little more than three hours from Atlanta, Georgia.
The Horse Shoe Farm is a place to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect with nature
In true farm fashion, The Horse Shoe Farm moves at a slower, more intentional pace. As one employee puts it, the hotel and its wellness center are crafted for those looking to connect with nature, animals, and the people around them. At the core of the hotel's wellness offering is The Stable Spa, set inside a beautifully restored stable just steps from the swimming pool. It's a full-service spa offering everything from full-body massages to facials and even holistic therapy treatments. Some of the spa's most popular offerings are bundled experiences called "Spa Journeys." A three-hour "Soulstice Journey," for example, includes a foot soak, massage, salt scrub, and scalp treatment — starting at $495. The spa is open daily from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. While hotel guests get first dibs, the spa is also open to the public. Select weekday bookings for non-guests even include a farm day pass.
The hotel also hosts regular wellness activities such as guided meditations, sound baths, breathwork sessions, and yoga classes. With offerings like these, it's no surprise the property is a magnet for health and wellness retreats. The online wellness schedule is constantly updated with upcoming retreats and events.
Landscapers have designed a labyrinth meditation trail that forms part of a longer walking trail lovingly known as the "Ponder Wander." It's a beautiful way to explore the grounds at your own pace, engage with the animals, and let the mountain air work its magic. And while retreats and meditation can be deeply restorative, perhaps the most rejuvenating part about a stay at The Horse Shoe Farm is simply being surrounded by nature and happy farm animals.
Farm-to-table dinner parties and a common gameroom at The Horse Shoe Farm
Beyond the wellness facilities, The Horse Shoe Farm is a fully working cattle farm offering plenty of outdoor activities. Guests can toss hoops at the ball field, cycle along inviting bike trails, and take a refreshing dip in the river. For those visiting with kids, there are two fishing ponds, countless farm animals eager to be fed and petted, and even s'mores to enjoy around the campfire.
When the weather isn't on your side, guests can either pull on their wellies and keep exploring as usual, or cozy up in The Farmhouse Gameroom. Considered "everyone's house on the farm," this common room is the social hub of the hotel. You might see it as a lobby lounge equivalent, but it offers so much more. Think classic games like ping pong and pool, art supplies, chests full of puzzles and board games, a homey TV area, and enough books to keep anyone entertained on a stormy day.
Instead of a typical hotel restaurant, The Silo Cookhouse feels like dining in a country farmhouse. Guests gather at a long table, encouraged to connect with their own group, and maybe even make a new friend. It's less like a classic restaurant and more like attending a friend's dinner party, with farm-to-table food at the center. Most of the ingredients come directly from the farm itself: Vegetables and herbs, fruit from the apple, pear, cherry and peach orchards, abundant berry bushes, farm fresh eggs, and even honey produced by the farm's busiest workers. Even the flowers that decorate the table are handpicked on the property. The Silo Cookhouse is open to guests and the public for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.