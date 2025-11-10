North Carolina's Upscale Farm Hotel Has Mountain Views, Meditation Trails, And A Spa In A Horse Stable

True luxury doesn't need to shout to be heard. Sometimes, open pastures, Appalachian Mountain views, and hand-picked produce say it all. Hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Horse Shoe Farm is a testament to this. Rooted in a back-to-nature approach to hospitality, the hotel feels both upscale and grounded. The amenities are anything but ordinary, featuring a spa housed in a converted horse stable, yoga classes, and communal farm-to-table dinners. Across the farm's 85 acres, you'll also find meditation trails, pickleball courts, and meandering paths for biking or walking.

With space to accommodate 75 people, guests can choose from estate homes with up to five bedrooms, smaller cottages, and private suites. At 4,800 square feet, The Magnolia Manor is the largest house on the property. With its own kitchen and living space, the home can host up to 14 guests. On the smaller side, The Stable Spa Lofts offer five ensuite rooms with a common area and deck. Each suite is designed with unique interiors, thoughtfully decorated with vintage touches and international artwork sourced by the hotel's owners, the Turchin family. Rates start at $389 for a night in a Loft Suite, as of this writing, while The Magnolia Manor rents for $2,350 per night before tax. All stays include breakfast at The Silo Cookhouse, plus access to the pool, grounds, and games room.

The accommodations themselves are just the beginning. The real magic lies in the abundant property. Set on the French Broad River just 20 miles from Asheville, the farm hotel is tucked away on an exquisite piece of land in Hendersonville, North Carolina's friendly "City of Four Seasons." In terms of major cities, it's just a two-hour drive from Charlotte, and a little more than three hours from Atlanta, Georgia.