Minnesota's 'Hidden Beach' Is An Underrated Sunbathing Spot To Relax In Nature Outside Downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis may have recently lost the title of the most bikeable city in the country (that crown now belongs to Brooklyn), but it's still known as the City of Lakes – and for good reason. There are over 22 lakes in the city, and you can plan the perfect day by visiting the Chain of Lakes, which is a series of five connected lakes: Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake, Brownie Lake, Bde Maka Ska, and Lake Harriet. Located on Cedar Lake, you'll find a unique beach with a fascinating counterculture history: Cedar Lake East Beach, also known as Hidden Beach. It earned the moniker because you'll have to navigate a dense forest and tiny pathways before stumbling upon its sandy shores, making it a bit more out-of-the-way than your typical city beach.

Cedar Lake East Beach is located in Minneapolis, about a 10-minute drive from downtown. The closest airport is the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in the country. It's a quick 25-minute drive from the airport to the beach. The Metro Transit Green Line Extension, due to be completed in 2027, will pass close to the beach, improving public transport access. However, this has raised local concerns about whether the beach can handle increased visitor numbers. Worried about crowds? Venture far outside the city during the shoulder season to Basswood Lake, a mesmerizing lake filled with recreation opportunities.