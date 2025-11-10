Minnesota's 'Hidden Beach' Is An Underrated Sunbathing Spot To Relax In Nature Outside Downtown Minneapolis
Minneapolis may have recently lost the title of the most bikeable city in the country (that crown now belongs to Brooklyn), but it's still known as the City of Lakes – and for good reason. There are over 22 lakes in the city, and you can plan the perfect day by visiting the Chain of Lakes, which is a series of five connected lakes: Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake, Brownie Lake, Bde Maka Ska, and Lake Harriet. Located on Cedar Lake, you'll find a unique beach with a fascinating counterculture history: Cedar Lake East Beach, also known as Hidden Beach. It earned the moniker because you'll have to navigate a dense forest and tiny pathways before stumbling upon its sandy shores, making it a bit more out-of-the-way than your typical city beach.
Cedar Lake East Beach is located in Minneapolis, about a 10-minute drive from downtown. The closest airport is the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in the country. It's a quick 25-minute drive from the airport to the beach. The Metro Transit Green Line Extension, due to be completed in 2027, will pass close to the beach, improving public transport access. However, this has raised local concerns about whether the beach can handle increased visitor numbers. Worried about crowds? Venture far outside the city during the shoulder season to Basswood Lake, a mesmerizing lake filled with recreation opportunities.
Then and now: Cedar Lake East Beach
Historically, the beach was a getaway for Minneapolis residents in the alternative culture scene, and it was informally the only nude beach in Minneapolis. Colorful characters have always gravitated towards the beach — the most well-known is the Mudman, who takes care of the nearby mud pit. Beach users can cover themselves with mud in the pit and then rinse off with a dip in the lake. Over the years, the city has made an effort to transform the beach — including cracking down on alcohol use — which hasn't always been well-received. In fact, the first two lifeguard chairs that were installed were burned down. Today, it's under the care of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and it's also a large park with picnic tables, benches, and grills.
The beach is now a family-friendly spot, with one Reddit user describing it as "a regular city beach now, with a slightly younger and more countercultural vibe than others," and another saying it's "now a family hang that still has an element of cool to it." There is often a pop-up sauna trailer among the hammocks and beach towels of sunbathers and swimmers. If you're looking for more unique, family-friendly places for a swim around the Twin Cities, head to the swim pond at Lake Minnetonka.