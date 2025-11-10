On The Michigan-Ohio Border Is An Under-The-Radar Park With Serene Lakes, Forests, And A Dark Sky Preserve
If you've ever looked to the night sky and been disappointed by how few stars are lighting it up, it might be time to head somewhere more remote. Lake Hudson, near the Ohio-Michigan border, is just the place. Located just 10 miles from the state's border, and 7 miles east of the town of Hudson — a small community with a downtown that's on the National Register of Historic Places — this park offers a serene escape into nature with forests, lakes, and night skies perfect for stargazing.
Before the sun sets and the stars come out, there is plenty to explore on the ground. Lake Hudson's no-wake policy makes it a peaceful spot to cast a line, paddle, or swim. The park also recently added a self-serve kayak rental right on the shore — just scan a QR code to rent a kayak any day of the week from 8 a.m. to sunset. Rentals cost $20 an hour, $30 for two hours, or $50 for a full day. If kayaking's not your thing, the lake also has a boat launch for a day spent fishing. A popular fishing spot, Lake Hudson is known for muskie, large-mouth bass, crappie, and walleye. For another fishing excursion, head an hour and a half east to the "Walleye Capital of the World," Port Clinton on Lake Erie. Once you're ready to head to dry land, check out Lake Hudson's surrounding forest, where trails invite hikers to explore and the woods open up to hunters of every season.
Where to hunt and hike at Lake Hudson
Beyond the lake, Lake Hudson Recreation Area features hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and hunting spots waiting to be explored. The park has hunting blinds that are free to reserve, but you'll need a pass to park. An annual pass costs $14 per Michigan-registered vehicle and $41 for other vehicles, giving you access to all state parks and recreation areas in Michigan. Hunting season typically runs from fall through spring. Hunters can find deer, waterfowl, coyotes, opossums, squirrels, and more. Lake Hudson also offers opportunities for hunters with disabilities, including track chairs that are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
The park is also great for hikers. A mile-and-a-half-long trail winds through the park and along Lake Hudson. The trailhead begins at the picnic shelter on the northeastern part of the lake and goes to the lakeview cabin, a relaxing spot to end the day and stay the night. If you're looking for another way to extend your trip, the semi-modern campground has 48 campsites with electrical hookups and two cabins. While there are no modern restrooms, a water pump at the front of the park makes it easy to fill up for your stay. And when the sun goes down, the adventure continues: The park opens up to some of the clearest night skies in the state, showcasing a view you won't want to forget.
Lake Hudson has the first dark sky preserve in a Michigan state park
When night falls, Lake Hudson transforms into a stargazer's paradise. It contains the first area in Michigan's state park system to be designated as a dark sky preserve, which offers views free from light pollution, making constellations, planets, and the Milky Way visible on clear nights. The preserve is located near the picnic shelter and is a great place to lay a blanket down and watch the night sky. On some evenings, you might even catch a meteor shower streaking across the darkness.
Thanks to those clear skies, Lake Hudson and several other places across Michigan are also among the best Midwest destinations to spot the Northern Lights. If you want to chase the stars to the Upper Peninsula, road trip to Keweenaw, another dark sky preserve in Michigan with awe-inspiring waterfalls. From quiet mornings on the lake and forest hikes to breathtaking nights under the stars, Lake Hudson has it all. Paddle the calm waters, spot wildlife in the woods, or settle in at the campground — the park is a scenic escape worth the drive.