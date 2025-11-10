On The Michigan-Ohio Border Is An Under-The-Radar Park With Serene Lakes, Forests, And A Dark Sky Preserve

If you've ever looked to the night sky and been disappointed by how few stars are lighting it up, it might be time to head somewhere more remote. Lake Hudson, near the Ohio-Michigan border, is just the place. Located just 10 miles from the state's border, and 7 miles east of the town of Hudson — a small community with a downtown that's on the National Register of Historic Places — this park offers a serene escape into nature with forests, lakes, and night skies perfect for stargazing.

Before the sun sets and the stars come out, there is plenty to explore on the ground. Lake Hudson's no-wake policy makes it a peaceful spot to cast a line, paddle, or swim. The park also recently added a self-serve kayak rental right on the shore — just scan a QR code to rent a kayak any day of the week from 8 a.m. to sunset. Rentals cost $20 an hour, $30 for two hours, or $50 for a full day. If kayaking's not your thing, the lake also has a boat launch for a day spent fishing. A popular fishing spot, Lake Hudson is known for muskie, large-mouth bass, crappie, and walleye. For another fishing excursion, head an hour and a half east to the "Walleye Capital of the World," Port Clinton on Lake Erie. Once you're ready to head to dry land, check out Lake Hudson's surrounding forest, where trails invite hikers to explore and the woods open up to hunters of every season.