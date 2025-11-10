Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Gulf Coast Nook With Pickleball Parks And Retirement Bliss

Fruitville, Florida, may not be a household name, but this Sarasota County community offers the perfect mix of relaxation, active-lifestyle amenities, and a 25-minute drive to Siesta Key, voted the best beach in America in 2025! Located about an hour south of Tampa and less than 90 minutes north of Fort Myers, Fruitville is conveniently reached via I-75 or FL-72. The closest airport is Sarasota–Bradenton International (SRQ), roughly a 25-minute drive, with nonstop service to dozens of cities across the U.S. Travelers from abroad can fly into Tampa International (TPA) or Southwest Florida International (RSW).

Though it's technically part of the Sarasota–Bradenton metro area, Fruitville feels tucked away. The Celery Fields pond and marsh network and neighborhood parks lend to the relaxed vibe, but residents are still close to Sarasota and Bradenton for medical care and other necessities. Fruitville is especially popular with retirees – more than 26% of the population is over 65 –and anyone seeking a slower pace without losing access to city conveniences. Sarasota proper is home to a variety of attractions, including white-sand beaches and a world-class aquarium, making it a perfect area for retirees with grandchildren who will want to visit.