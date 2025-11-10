Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Gulf Coast Nook With Pickleball Parks And Retirement Bliss
Fruitville, Florida, may not be a household name, but this Sarasota County community offers the perfect mix of relaxation, active-lifestyle amenities, and a 25-minute drive to Siesta Key, voted the best beach in America in 2025! Located about an hour south of Tampa and less than 90 minutes north of Fort Myers, Fruitville is conveniently reached via I-75 or FL-72. The closest airport is Sarasota–Bradenton International (SRQ), roughly a 25-minute drive, with nonstop service to dozens of cities across the U.S. Travelers from abroad can fly into Tampa International (TPA) or Southwest Florida International (RSW).
Though it's technically part of the Sarasota–Bradenton metro area, Fruitville feels tucked away. The Celery Fields pond and marsh network and neighborhood parks lend to the relaxed vibe, but residents are still close to Sarasota and Bradenton for medical care and other necessities. Fruitville is especially popular with retirees – more than 26% of the population is over 65 –and anyone seeking a slower pace without losing access to city conveniences. Sarasota proper is home to a variety of attractions, including white-sand beaches and a world-class aquarium, making it a perfect area for retirees with grandchildren who will want to visit.
Pickleball, parks, and outdoor life
For an active day out, Fruitville's amenities are hard to beat. Fruitville Park offers four pickleball courts, tennis and basketball courts, and hiking trails. For pickleball aficionados, Sarasota County as a whole is home to 98 lined courts at various parks! The aforementioned Celery Fields, a 400-acre preserve just five minutes from town, is a must-see for birdwatchers and photographers. It's dotted with observation decks that offer expansive views of Florida's wetlands and wildlife. Hiking and biking paths traverse the preserve, making it a wonderful place to get some exercise in the great outdoors.
Nathan Benderson Park is another local gem. This regional park is home to rowing regattas, dragon boat lessons, and 5K races along its 3.4-mile paved trail. Many retirees (and their guests!) also enjoy a round of golf at a nearby course like Tatum Ridge Golf Links or kayaking along Sarasota County's waterways. Thanks to Florida's mild winters, these outdoor options are available throughout the year. Whether you're relocating to the area or just visiting, wear breathable clothing, sunscreen, and bring a water bottle to make the most of your time outside.
A retirement-friendly hub
Fruitville's appeal for retirees isn't just about its sunshine and Gulf Coast beauty. It's about the lifestyle and community. The area offers a low crime rate, a close-knit community feel, and easy access to Sarasota's arts and culture, with facilities including the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The area is bursting with retirement communities such as the Desoto Beach Club and Cascades at Sarasota. Each caters to active adults with resort-style pools, sports courts, fitness centers, and regular social events.
Dining in and around Fruitville leans casual. Gecko's Grill & Pub serves American fare with a gourmet twist (think tuna nachos and smoky brisket mac and cheese). Yoder's Restaurant & Amish Village is a beloved local spot 15 minutes west in Sarasota for homestyle cooking and famous pies. If you prefer to cook at home, the Sarasota Farmers Market operates year-round and is a Saturday morning staple for fresh produce.
While Fruitville itself has a limited selection of accommodations, travelers will find several highly-rated options just outside the community, particularly around the I‑75/Exit 210 corridor. Favorites include Ameniti Bay and Magnolia Pointe, both part of the BW Signature Collection. If you're looking for a bold day, don't miss Sarasota's Cirque St. Armand's Beachside. This property honors the region's circus roots with a feather chandelier and impressive seafood towers. For retirees or long-term snowbirds, these lodging options for perfect for adult children or friends from back home. Fruitville is a place to settle in, connect, and enjoy Gulf Coast living at its most relaxed.