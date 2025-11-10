Nestled In Arizona's Pinaleño Mountains Is A Serene Alpine Lake With Fishing, Camping And Kayaking

Arizona is one of the most uniquely beautiful states in the U.S., but with that comes a certain reputation. Far from the rich green forests of Appalachia or the celestial aspens of Colorado, Arizona is associated with rusty red mountains, vast arid plains, and harsh but vibrant desert ecosystems. Destinations like Saguaro National Park and the secret cactus forests of the rarely-visited Ironwood Forest National Monument are far more indicative of the idea of Arizona than green canopies and tranquil lakes. And yet, Arizona does have some hidden oases of greenery if you know where to look. One of the most serene forest preserves in the famous desert state is the gorgeous Riggs Flat Lake and its surrounding mountain woodlands. With more green than brown or red surrounding them, visitors to Riggs Flat Lake may assume they've accidentally wandered into the mountainous forests of Colorado!

Located about 3.5 hours away from Tucson by car, Riggs Flat Lake is a hidden gem within Arizona's epic Pinaleño Mountains. The lake's higher-elevation setting allows it to do its best impression of Colorado, despite technically sitting on the edge of the Sonoran Desert. The surrounding evergreen cover provides the perfect backdrop for unforgettable hiking excursions, while Riggs Flat Lake's calm waters are excellent for a relaxing day on a canoe or kayak. The lake is well-stocked with plenty of game fish, making it one of Arizona's best destinations for fishing. Plus, the lake's adjacent campground is an ideal spot for enjoying a lesser-known side of Arizona's wilderness under the stars.