Between Tucson And Albuquerque Sits An Affordable Arizona Town With Scenic Mountain Views And Delicious Cuisine

Visitors are attracted to Arizona for its array of impressive natural wonders and the state's unique ways to experience them. From taking a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon to quirky attractions like the Caverns Grotto, a unique underground canyon dining spot, there are endless destinations to explore. Located in the scenic Gila River Valley, Thatcher is a town that's defined by iconic landscapes typical of Arizona, including Mount Graham, which serves as a dramatic backdrop to the city. While it's likely you've never heard of this town, its location between two notable spots, Tucson and Albuquerque, makes it a little less isolated than you might assume.

Thatcher is a town that offers up excellent culinary experiences, appealing to foodies and those who simply love a good meal after a day of adventures. Additionally, the variety of unique outdoor adventures means that Thatcher is the kind of town where anyone can find something to do. If you like staying active, play a round of golf or explore its many nearby natural wonders.

Besides the array of things to see and do around scenic Thatcher, residents here enjoy a lower cost of living. In fact, it scores 84.7 while the national average is 100, making it 15.3% less expensive than other areas of the country. Visitors can enjoy this affordability when eating out or shopping around town, which means your money will stretch a little further. The closest airport is the Safford Regional Airport; however, the Tucson International Airport is a major hub and just a two-hour drive away. From mountain adventures and water recreation to scenic vistas and a small-town community feel, there are so many reasons to visit this overlooked town in the Grand Canyon State.