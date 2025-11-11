The Most Popular Fall Foliage Destination In America Is Not Even In New England

When the nights begin to draw in and the clocks fall back, it can only mean one thing: Leaf-peeping season has begun! Tree spotters all over the U.S. start planning their outings, and there's arguably no destination more iconic than the great states of New England. From the autumn hues of Acadia National Park to the spectacular and vibrant Kancamagus Highway, the fall foliage of that vast cutout of the northeast is legendary. However, a recent study reveals there's one place in the Stars and Stripes that soars above all others come the fall — and it doesn't sit along the Atlantic coast.

Nope, the crown for the country's most popular leaf-peeping destination goes to — drumroll, please — the good time town and vacation haven that is Niagara Falls. At least that's according to findings by CanadaCasino, an online gaming site that analyzed Google search data. Their study (via Travel + Leisure), found that Niagara garnered a whopping one million-plus queries during the main tree-watching season.

That placed the land of the roaring waterfalls above Acadia National Park of Maine (which came in fourth place) and above the incredible foliage drive of the Blue Ridge Parkway (which was placed fifth). Tempted? The good news is that Niagara Falls is served by a whole bunch of airports, from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, just about 30 minutes away, to the uber-busy Toronto Pearson International Airport, situated about 1.5 hours' drive to the north in Canada. It should be a cinch to get to.