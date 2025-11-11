Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Peaceful City With Charming Victorian Architecture And Trails
From Milledgeville's charming Southern Gothic atmosphere to Savannah hotels known as the most haunted spots in America, one thing is clear: The state of Georgia is chock-full of history. But if spooky history isn't your particular cup of tea, the Peach State has plenty to offer on the antiquated front that won't give you a jumpscare.
Case in point: Nestled between the hubs of Atlanta and Augusta, you'll find the serene and scenic city of Union Point. With gorgeous Victorian architecture, access to the great outdoors, and much more, this destination — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — might just be the perfect site for your next getaway.
Union Point is under 90 minutes by car from Atlanta and barely over an hour from Augusta, making it an easy weekend mini-break, or even a fun day-trip if you're eager to spice up a weekend and get out of the bigger cities. If you're flying in from farther afield, you'll want to fly to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and rent a car. But no matter how you're arriving, you'll want to pack a good pair of walking shoes — and sunblock — so you can make the most of exploring this delightful town's delightful walking path and nature trails.
Soak up Union Point's historic architecture
Union Point has a fascinating history. Originally a railroad junction, the town was founded in 1834 and incorporated in 1904. In the Victorian era, it was known as a resort destination, with tourists visiting from other cities in Georgia and elsewhere in the South. And as a train junction, it was also a popular stopover for rail passengers breaking up a longer journey or changing trains, as well as serving as a home base for traveling salesmen in the region.
Today, the city remains notable for its intact Victorian buildings, including both commercial structures and homes. Many of these buildings have been restored in recent decades, or are currently in the process of being restored — such as the historic 1940s-era cinema. During your time in Union Point, take a walk around the historic district. Designated in 1990, it's a great place to take in the exteriors of the town's long-standing structures, like the old Chipman Union Hosiery Mill and the Terrace Hotel Inn, which are now both privately owned.
Hit the trails in this peaceful city
Much like the scenic trails in the small Kentucky city of McKee, Union Point offers a variety of choices for visitors looking to enjoy the great outdoors. Don't miss the 6.5-mile Firefly Trail, which starts in Union Point before running all the way to the county line. The ultimate goal for this trail, which is still a work-in-progress, is for it to run all 39 miles from the city of Athens to Union Point.
This stunning rail-to-trail project is fully paved and 10 feet wide, making it an accessible option for all ages and mobility needs, as well as a great route to skate or cycle in addition to walking or running. There are benches and even picnic tables at various intervals throughout the trail's duration, meaning you can stop for a water break, a picnic, or simply to take in the verdant nature views.
It should be noted that vehicles of any kind, whether gas or electric-powered, aren't permitted on the Firefly Trail. But there are plenty of options if you do want to hit the trails with more horsepower than your feet provide. In fact, Union Point is something of a hub for off-roading. The nearby Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, as well as the Durhamtown Offroad Resort, offer miles of tracks winding through woodlands that are perfect for motorcycles or ATVs.