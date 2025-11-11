Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Peaceful City With Charming Victorian Architecture And Trails

From Milledgeville's charming Southern Gothic atmosphere to Savannah hotels known as the most haunted spots in America, one thing is clear: The state of Georgia is chock-full of history. But if spooky history isn't your particular cup of tea, the Peach State has plenty to offer on the antiquated front that won't give you a jumpscare.

Case in point: Nestled between the hubs of Atlanta and Augusta, you'll find the serene and scenic city of Union Point. With gorgeous Victorian architecture, access to the great outdoors, and much more, this destination — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — might just be the perfect site for your next getaway.

Union Point is under 90 minutes by car from Atlanta and barely over an hour from Augusta, making it an easy weekend mini-break, or even a fun day-trip if you're eager to spice up a weekend and get out of the bigger cities. If you're flying in from farther afield, you'll want to fly to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and rent a car. But no matter how you're arriving, you'll want to pack a good pair of walking shoes — and sunblock — so you can make the most of exploring this delightful town's delightful walking path and nature trails.