Road Trip Security Tips From Experienced Van-Lifers For When You Can't Leave Valuables At Home

A camper van can be a fantastic way to take a road trip, especially if you're traveling with a large group of friends, your family, or your beloved dog. A lot of campgrounds will even let you use your camper van at a tent site, so you can wake up and already be at your destination, without having to actually sleep on the ground or worry about what to do if it rains. If you're planning to take a working vacation, though, you might be concerned about leaving your laptop in the van while you're exploring. What about your nice camera to capture the scenery around you? Even if you're going to disconnect from technology, you're probably going to need your wallet to pay for gas along the way. So how can you keep your valuables safe during a road trip?

To find out, Islands spoke to a pair of experienced van-lifers to see just how much of a problem security is when you're traveling by camper van and what you can do to secure your items on your next road trip. Kristin Hanes, a blogger at The Wayward Home who has been living in vans since 2018, assured us that in her seven years of traveling, she hasn't had an issue with things being stolen from inside or outside the vehicle, and, as far as she knows, no one has ever even tried. Lisa Jansen, who spent five full years embracing the van life and now inspires others to find themselves on the road through her book Life Done Differently, gave us some handy tips to keep your valuables safe from opportunistic thieves, even if they do happen to get into your camper.