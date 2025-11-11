South Carolina's Wild Island Preserve Is A Pristine Coastal Getaway With Wildlife And Boating
To baseball fans, Tom Yawkey is best known as the owner of the Boston Red Sox from 1933 through 1976. But to some of South Carolina's Lowcountry residents — and to in-the-know wildlife enthusiasts who travel from further afield — the name is also associated with a gorgeous island refuge in Georgetown County. Comprising 24,000 acres of beaches, forests, marshes, and wetlands, Tom Yawkey Preserve is a pristine coastal getaway for hiking and birdwatching.
Born in Detroit in 1903, Yawkey enjoyed various trips to South Carolina — where his uncle owned land on Winyah Bay — during his childhood. Yawkey later inherited the property and began purchasing nearby tracts of land with the intention of establishing a wildlife preserve. Upon the Red Sox owner's passing in 1976, the property was donated to the South Carolina Wildlife and Marine Resources Department. Today, the refuge is a hidden gem managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
Public access is limited in the interest of wildlife protection and ecological conservation, but visitors can access the park by appointment or for special events from September through May. On Fridays this November, for example, you can join a four-hour Birding and Wildlife Photography trip that leads through pine forests and managed wetlands to spot blue herons, hawks, ospreys, peregrine falcons, and other native birds. The excursion, which departs at 10 a.m., includes a boat ride on the Intracoastal Waterway and a series of short hikes. There's no cost to participate, but reservations are essential.
Discover the natural beauty of Tom Yawkey Preserve
Other recurring events at Tom Yawkey Preserve include an Introductory Field Trip, a four-hour event on select Wednesdays that takes participants to the refuge's three islands, and a Fall Forest Walk that features a hike through hardwood forests on Cat Island. As with the other excursions, the tour lasts for four hours and is free to join (as long as you reserve your place ahead of time). For those more interested in culture and history, the upcoming Christmas at Yawkey events take participants around the park's wildlife habitats and historic sites to learn more about how the holiday was traditionally celebrated on the estate. The Christmas-themed visit is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on December 5, 10, and 16, 2025.
Most nearby lodgings are located in Georgetown, about 10 miles away from the refuge. Stay at Baxter's Brewhouse Inn (from $99 per night), a charming family-run bed and breakfast, or at George Hotel (from $172 per night), an elegant waterfront hotel in the historic district. The George Hotel has a classy seafood restaurant, the Independent, on-site, or go for elevated comfort food with water views at Georgetown Corner Tavern. If you're a foodie, you might be interested to learn more about the road trip-worthy seafood trail along South Carolina's coast. Myrtle Beach and its international airport, about 35 miles up the coast, is less than an hour away by car. On the way, consider a stop in scenic Pawleys Island, a coastal town with quiet shores and boutique shopping.