South Carolina's Wild Island Preserve Is A Pristine Coastal Getaway With Wildlife And Boating

To baseball fans, Tom Yawkey is best known as the owner of the Boston Red Sox from 1933 through 1976. But to some of South Carolina's Lowcountry residents — and to in-the-know wildlife enthusiasts who travel from further afield — the name is also associated with a gorgeous island refuge in Georgetown County. Comprising 24,000 acres of beaches, forests, marshes, and wetlands, Tom Yawkey Preserve is a pristine coastal getaway for hiking and birdwatching.

Born in Detroit in 1903, Yawkey enjoyed various trips to South Carolina — where his uncle owned land on Winyah Bay — during his childhood. Yawkey later inherited the property and began purchasing nearby tracts of land with the intention of establishing a wildlife preserve. Upon the Red Sox owner's passing in 1976, the property was donated to the South Carolina Wildlife and Marine Resources Department. Today, the refuge is a hidden gem managed by the Department of Natural Resources.

Public access is limited in the interest of wildlife protection and ecological conservation, but visitors can access the park by appointment or for special events from September through May. On Fridays this November, for example, you can join a four-hour Birding and Wildlife Photography trip that leads through pine forests and managed wetlands to spot blue herons, hawks, ospreys, peregrine falcons, and other native birds. The excursion, which departs at 10 a.m., includes a boat ride on the Intracoastal Waterway and a series of short hikes. There's no cost to participate, but reservations are essential.