Colorado's Top-Rated Retirement Destination Is A Charming Suburb With A Tight-Knit Community And Rural Beauty

For soon-to-be retirees, finding a nice place to settle down can be quite a challenge. Fortunately, Colorado has several lovely neighborhoods with dynamic charm worth considering, such as the dazzling Denver suburb of Centennial that mixes urban amenities and outdoor adventure, though many underrated small towns slip under the radar. One of these towns is the peaceful Columbine Valley, nestled in Arapahoe County. Named the best place in Colorado to retire by Niche, Columbine Valley is a charming suburb about 13 miles south of Denver and less than three miles from Littleton, where its easy to connect to Denver via rail. Traveling to Columbine Valley is easy, as its only a 45 to 50-minute drive from Denver International Airport. With a population of approximately 2,000 residents, this town provides visitors with a rural feel while enjoying the privileges of being in close proximity to bigger cities.

The town, which gets its name from the state flower, began with 17 families in the 1950s who founded a Homeowner's Association and built properties surrounding the Columbine Country Club. It became an official town in 1959, and the country club remains a core part of life for the local citizens, with around half of the residents being members of the club. The town's history explains the tight-knit nature of those who call it home. The family-oriented, close community along with the area's low crime rates are just two qualities that make Columbine Valley an attractive choice for retirees who value peace, connection, and tranquility over the hustle and bustle of city life.