Arkansas' Perfect Village For Retirees With Seven Stunning Lakes Is A Resort-Style Haven

Planning for retirement is never straightforward. It involves researching the best states to retire in the country as well as trying to figure out how much money you'll need if you want to retire wealthy. But while the task is serious, the search can reveal unexpected treasures. Cherokee Village, a planned community in the Ozarks, is one of them. The community was established as Arkansas's first resort-style retirement hub. Recent data reveals that retirees spend far less here than the national average, with single-family home values averaging around $139,909 and independent living options costing well below national norms. The real attraction, however, is lifestyle. Cherokee Village is a lakeside haven offering tranquility and activity in equal measure.

Its history adds to the charm. John Cooper Sr. envisioned the development in 1954, transforming an initial 400-acre family retreat into a thriving community by 1955. Spanning both Fulton and Sharp Counties, it now features over 350 miles of roads, multiple recreation centers, and an airport nearby for private flights. Travelers can reach Cherokee Village in two and a half hours by car from the walkable city of Memphis, while the drive from Little Rock takes roughly three hours. Visitors can find a range of places to stay in the community, including cabins, townhomes, and rentals overlooking the lakes. These accommodations often include guest passes, allowing short-term guests to sample the same amenities that make Cherokee Village a top retirement destination.