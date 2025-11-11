This Tiny Texas Town With Cabins And Park Access Is Steeped In Caddo Nation History

It took 100 years for Caddo, Texas, to go from 60 residents to 40 residents, with a peak of about 1,000 in the middle. Founded on Caddo tribal grounds in 1870, the community grew to 60 by 1880, got swept up in the oil boom of neighboring Ranger in 1917, and expanded, but by 1940 was already back down to 600 people. At last count in 2000, 40 people lived there, the same as in 1980. But despite being a near-ghost town, Caddo still has a working post office. It's also got wrecked and abandoned houses, unused cars overgrown with grass, and a few souls hidden behind dog-patrolled fences. Meanwhile, Possum Kingdom State Park's numerous trails and 300 miles of shoreline sit within easy striking distance of 20 minutes.

For those who want to avoid everything but nature and houses half-consumed by tall grass, all of the should be a ringing endorsement. Located a bit over 90 minutes west from Fort Worth along Route 180, Caddo is the kind of place that you wouldn't know you passed through unless a map told you. There are zero hotels, restaurants, or businesses of any kind besides an RV and boat storage operation. Visitors can swing through, snap some pictures of ruined sites and rusted playgrounds, and ponder the land once settled by the Caddo tribe that stretched through parts of modern-day Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Then, they can head to Possum Kingdom State Park to hike its trails, admire its waters, stay overnight at its campsites or cabins, and duck into a neighboring eatery for food and drinks.