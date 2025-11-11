Between Raleigh And Fayetteville Is A Quaint Small Town With Thrilling River Recreation
When many people picture North Carolina, their minds drift to the serene Appalachian Mountains or the sandy shores of the Outer Banks. Yet the state is also filled with small, inviting towns that have flourished alongside bustling cities. Such include Lillington found in Harnett County. Situated on the Cape Fear River (just like the North Carolina gem Wilmington with its locally-owned shops), the community of around 4,600 people is a quiet destination worth discovering due in large part to its exciting outdoor activities.
Lillington is found between the popular North Carolina vacation city of Fayetteville and the lush oasis and art scene hub of Raleigh. From Raleigh, the drive takes about 40 minutes, while Fayetteville is just 36 minutes away. This means the recreation-packed town is a quick getaway from either city. Those wanting to stay overnight will be delighted to know that a contemporary hotel exists in the town. Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, found in Lillington itself, offers modern comforts like Wi-Fi and an outdoor pool. However, those seeking a more intimate stay can explore nearby bed and breakfasts that capture the charm of North Carolina hospitality.
The Fuquay Mineral Spring Inn & Garden provides a historic Colonial Revival experience with a variety of rooms, while Simply Divine Bed and Breakfast in Dunn offers elegant rooms inside a former congressman's residence. Together, these lodging options add a bit of character to your trip. Once in town, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy adventures on the Cape Fear River, connect with nature at Raven Rock State Park, and discover the world of hawks and falcons.
Cape Fear River activities
Flowing through the area, the Cape Fear River is a central highlight of the town. In Lillington, this historic waterway becomes a playground for paddlers, floaters, and anglers alike. The river's calm sections and light rapids mean visitors can tailor the experience, whether they prefer drifting on inner tubes or taking on a 10-mile kayak challenge. Anchoring much of this activity is Cape Fear River Adventures, a trusted outfitter with thousands of stellar reviews.
For tubing enthusiasts, Cape Fear River Adventures offers two signature trips. The Lazy River float covers a scenic two miles over several hours (depending on water levels) and features a small rapid for variety. The shorter Tubing Express spans half a mile and is ideal for quick outings under two hours. Rentals range from $24 for child-sized tubes to $69 for doubles. Premium models are also available for extra comfort. Kayakers, canoeists, and paddleboarders have plenty of choices. Options range from hourly flat-water rentals to multi-day excursions with camping along the riverbanks.
Safety is prioritized by Cape Fear River Adventures. Those unfamiliar to the sport can take courses in river safety and rescue as well as paddleboarding and kayaking basics. When going kayaking, remember to wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and leave glass containers behind. The Cape Fear River's mix of floating and paddling keeps outdoor enthusiasts coming back to Lillington.
Visiting the state park and falconry in Lillington
For those drawn to the outdoors, Raven Rock State Park is a must-see near Lillington. Covering more than 4,800 acres, the park sits at the edge of the Piedmont Region and features the towering Raven Rock formation, a natural wall of crystalline stone overlooking the Cape Fear River. Visitors find plenty to explore, including 20 miles of hiking trails, canoe launches, and cycling paths.
The Raven Rock Loop remains the park's signature hike. The trail has over a hundred steps leading to the riverbank while other trails wind past creeks, historic ferry sites, and old fishing grounds. Campsites, bridle paths, and a well-equipped visitor center complete the experience. Whether visiting for a day or a weekend, travelers will find the park accommodating.
Hawk Manor Falconry offers an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in getting closer to birds of prey. Master Falconer Chip Gentry and his team invite guests to experience the oldest hunting sport known to humankind. Programs emphasize both education and participation. This is achieved through falconry camps for children, private viewing sessions, and hands-on hawk walks. Hunting season also brings additional opportunities. During this period, there are excursions that display the agility of Red Tail Hawks, Peregrine Falcons, and other species in pursuit of prey. Hawk Manor Falconry's flawless reputation ensures a memorable end to any Lillington visit.