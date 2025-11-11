This Hidden North Carolina Retreat Near Asheville Offers Luxury Safari Tents And A One-Of-A-Kind Treehouse
Tucked away in the town of Waynesville in the Great Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina, just 36 miles west of Asheville, Elk & Embers is the kind of retreat that feels like a secret worth keeping. This 108-acre mountain sanctuary, which opened in April 2025, blends the rustic beauty of nature with the comfort of luxury lodging. Whether you're drawn to its grand safari tents, historic log cabins, or one-of-a-kind treehouse, Elk & Embers invites you to slow down, reconnect with nature, and savor the quiet magic of the Carolina highlands.
From the moment you arrive, the views set the tone. Perched at 4,000 feet in elevation, the resort offers long-range vistas of layered peaks and a forest alive with wildlife like elk and woodpeckers. Beyond the accommodations, Elk & Embers makes it easy to dive into the best of the Carolina outdoors. The resort's concierge can arrange fly fishing excursions, white water rafting, or hiking expeditions in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Guests who prefer to stay closer to home can take advantage of private hiking trails, lawn games at the Market Shed, or evenings around a communal firepit with complimentary pizza and ice cream.
Elk & Embers is about an hour's drive from the artsy Blue Ridge Mountain town of Weaverville and Asheville Regional Airport, and two-and-a-half hours from Charlotte. It is close enough (45 minutes away by car) to explore the creative art hub of Asheville that tops the list of 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Accommodations at Elk & Embers
Although decorated with rustic elements like wooden furniture and antlers, the six accommodation choices at Elk & Embers have all the amenities a traveler could desire like climate control, private bathroom, and Wi-Fi. All have a single king bed and a deck with spectacular views of mountain and forest. Nightly rates start at $435 and include breakfast that is delivered each morning and a packaged lunch, ready to take on your adventures. For dinner, there's a variety of restaurants to try in Waynesville.
The three safari tents — Tanager, Nuthatch, and Goldfinch — each offer distinctive touches. Tanager comes with a swing overlooking the mountains, while Nuthatch and Goldfinch feature personal firepits where you can relax under the stars. For history buffs, the Creekside Cabin offers a true sense of place. Originally built in 1872, this hand-hewn log retreat has been reconstructed to preserve its frontier charm while adding spa-worthy amenities like a soaking tub framed by forest views and an indoor/outdoor rain shower beside a bubbling creek. Another option, the 585-square-foot Crabtree Cabin has a clawfoot tub, outdoor shower, and a large deck that overlooks the mountains.
But if you're looking for something utterly unforgettable, the Hemlock Treehouse steals the show. Suspended among towering hemlocks, birches, and pines trees, this 400-square-foot hideaway turns a childhood fantasy into reality. With panoramic views from its king-sized bed, lots of windows, and a deck that seems to float in the trees, the treehouse offers a perspective few mountain getaways can rival.