This Hidden North Carolina Retreat Near Asheville Offers Luxury Safari Tents And A One-Of-A-Kind Treehouse

Although decorated with rustic elements like wooden furniture and antlers, the six accommodation choices at Elk & Embers have all the amenities a traveler could desire like climate control, private bathroom, and Wi-Fi. All have a single king bed and a deck with spectacular views of mountain and forest. Nightly rates start at $435 and include breakfast that is delivered each morning and a packaged lunch, ready to take on your adventures. For dinner, there's a variety of restaurants to try in Waynesville.

The three safari tents — Tanager, Nuthatch, and Goldfinch — each offer distinctive touches. Tanager comes with a swing overlooking the mountains, while Nuthatch and Goldfinch feature personal firepits where you can relax under the stars. For history buffs, the Creekside Cabin offers a true sense of place. Originally built in 1872, this hand-hewn log retreat has been reconstructed to preserve its frontier charm while adding spa-worthy amenities like a soaking tub framed by forest views and an indoor/outdoor rain shower beside a bubbling creek. Another option, the 585-square-foot Crabtree Cabin has a clawfoot tub, outdoor shower, and a large deck that overlooks the mountains.

But if you're looking for something utterly unforgettable, the Hemlock Treehouse steals the show. Suspended among towering hemlocks, birches, and pines trees, this 400-square-foot hideaway turns a childhood fantasy into reality. With panoramic views from its king-sized bed, lots of windows, and a deck that seems to float in the trees, the treehouse offers a perspective few mountain getaways can rival.