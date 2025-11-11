Minnesota's Abandoned Railway Line Is Transformed Into A Scenic Paved Lakeside Trail
Minnesota is filled with incredible natural scenery, from the thousands of stunning lakes in the area — they don't call it the Land of 10,000 Lakes for nothing — to the dense forests and rolling prairies. One of the best ways to experience the state's beautiful and varied landscapes is by hitting the trails. Minnesota has no shortage of breathtaking bike trails to choose from. About an hour south of Minneapolis, right down I-35, the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail offers a relatively flat, easy ride on a paved trail built atop a former railway corridor serving up beautiful, quintessentially Midwestern views and opportunities to see birds and other wildlife.
The 39-mile-long Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail connects Faribault and the busy college town of Mankato. Along the way, the trail passes through several more charming small towns and takes riders past farms, pastures, lakes, and a state park with the same name. In fact, the name "Sakatah" was given to this area by the Dakota people. Sakatah translates to "the sights and sounds of children playing on the hill" or simply "singing hills", in the Dakota language. Open all year long, the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail is ideal for both biking and hiking in the warmer months, but is also a popular spot to snowmobile or cross-country ski in the winter.
What its like to bike or hike along the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail
The Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail begins in Mankato, but you can join at any point along the trail's 39-mile route, which has ample parking lots throughout. You'll cycle or walk past several serene and scenic lakes, with many picnic stops along the way. The trail takes users through Elysian, a lake-surrounded community home to around 600 residents. AllTrails users suggest making a pit stop at Scoops, a local ice cream shop located right on the trail, for an ice cream cone or other tasty treat.
Continue another 6 miles, and you'll come to the town of Waterville. Take a short detour off the trail to Cool Wave Coffee, a cafe also recommended by AllTrails users that serves up coffee drinks along with breakfast and lunch. The trail then skirts the shoreline of Upper Sakatah Lake, passing through the forested Sakatah Lake State Park. There, you'll find a campground, picnic areas, and a few hiking trails. Keep an eye out for birds and other wildlife while on the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail. One AllTrails user said it's a great place to "view Great [Blue] Heron, cormorants, pelicans, painted turtles, deer, fox, and a redwing blackbird nesting area." The last few miles of the trail pass by several more lakes before ending in Faribault, a city of around 24,000 people about 50 miles south of Minneapolis and just a short drive away from more beautiful trails in timeless Northfield.