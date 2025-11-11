Minnesota's Abandoned Railway Line Is Transformed Into A Scenic Paved Lakeside Trail

Minnesota is filled with incredible natural scenery, from the thousands of stunning lakes in the area — they don't call it the Land of 10,000 Lakes for nothing — to the dense forests and rolling prairies. One of the best ways to experience the state's beautiful and varied landscapes is by hitting the trails. Minnesota has no shortage of breathtaking bike trails to choose from. About an hour south of Minneapolis, right down I-35, the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail offers a relatively flat, easy ride on a paved trail built atop a former railway corridor serving up beautiful, quintessentially Midwestern views and opportunities to see birds and other wildlife.

The 39-mile-long Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail connects Faribault and the busy college town of Mankato. Along the way, the trail passes through several more charming small towns and takes riders past farms, pastures, lakes, and a state park with the same name. In fact, the name "Sakatah" was given to this area by the Dakota people. Sakatah translates to "the sights and sounds of children playing on the hill" or simply "singing hills", in the Dakota language. Open all year long, the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail is ideal for both biking and hiking in the warmer months, but is also a popular spot to snowmobile or cross-country ski in the winter.