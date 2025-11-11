This Undiscovered City Is A Kentucky Gem With Scenic Lakes And High-Speed Motorcycle Action

In northern Kentucky, just south of the Ohio River and the Indiana border, you'll find a small town with big character. Hardinsburg, boasting a population of about 2,400, might not be at the top of your destination list, but it'll certainly make for an unforgettable visit, whether you're just passing through or coming for one of the town's hopping events.

If you're flying to the region from far away, you'll have to connect in another city to get closer. The closest passenger airport is Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, about an hour drive away from Hardinsburg. This airport is easily reached via a connecting flight from Chicago O'Hare, convenient since Chicago is regarded as America's most well-connected airport. Louisville airport isn't that much further away at about an hour-and-15-minute drive, and has more connections to other cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Detroit, potentially making for an easier trip depending on where you're coming from. If you're flying from certain faraway cities like Los Angeles, you can get close on a nonstop flight to Cincinnati, though you'll still have to drive another three hours to Hardinsburg.

As far as accommodations in Hardinsburg, you only have one option in town: The Breckinridge Motel. Call ahead to confirm availability or look into lodging options in other towns, including the calming lakefront rental cabins of Mountain Laurel Lake in the neighboring town of Harned.