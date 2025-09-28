Kentucky's Most Snake-Filled Lakes Might Change How You Feel About Swimming

The Land Between the Lakes is the only region of Kentucky where you can find pygmy rattlesnakes, and that means you might find them around Lake Barkley, which forms the region's eastern border. In fact, you can find all four of Kentucky's venomous snake species here, along with harmless species like the Eastern Ribbon Snake, Black Rat Snake, and several species of water snake. All told, 26 snake species call the area home, with water snakes and Black Kingsnakes topping the list of most commonly encountered by humans.

Covering 58,000 acres, Lake Barkley is one of the largest bodies of water in Kentucky, as well as one of the most popular fishing destinations in the state, especially known for its bass fishing. Given the size of the local snake population and the number of human visitors each year, some encounters between the two are inevitable, like the large Timber Rattlesnake found at Hurricane Creek Campground in 2021. Bites are rare, though. Land Between the Lakes Lead Naturalist John Pollpeter notes that while snakes will defend themselves if cornered or threatened, "Every time that I've ever had to deal with a snake, the first thing it's trying to do is get away ... they feel our vibrations as we're hiking, and they want to get the heck out of there." (via WKMS)

If you do encounter a snake in the wild, Pollpeter's top advice is to stay calm and slowly back away, giving it plenty of space to escape. Even venomous snakes will only strike something as large as a human as a last resort. And if you want to see some of Lake Barkley's snakes, you can celebrate them at the Nature Center on World Snake Day, which features events like a live snake feeding and snake-themed crafts.