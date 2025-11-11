Outside Madison Is Wisconsin's Underrated Village With A Serene Park, Trails, And A Scenic Lake

Wisconsin is blessed with some of the most jaw-dropping scenery of anywhere in the United States. The Badger State is home to The Ice Age Trail, a historic National Scenic Trail composed of unique features passing through 30 counties. And it's not just the great outdoors Wisconsin is blessed in abundance with. If you consider yourself an urbanite who's happier exploring the confines of thriving cities, you'll be happy to learn that Glendale, Wisconsin, is an often overlooked destination located close to Milwaukee that is full of beer gardens, festivals, and riverside trails. Speaking of underrated, not too far from Madison is the picturesque village of Mazomanie that is home to a beautiful lake, a serene park, and plenty of hiking opportunities.

Part of Wisconsin's Dane County, Mazomanie was established in 1855. At the time, the village served as a service area for the railroads and this helped its population boom. Today, the village has over 1,700 residents, and is easily accessible by road from Madison. The drive from both downtown Madison and Dane County Regional Airport take a little under 40 minutes to complete.

Mazomanie — also affectionately referred to as Mazo by locals — is home to Lake Marion. Although way smaller than Lake Superior, one of America's clearest lakes where you can see all the way to the bottom, Lake Marion is a shallow, man-made, lake that was formed in the 1850s. A popular spot for bass fishing, Lake Marion also is home to ducks and geese, even during the height of the frigid winter months. Visitors and residents alike flock to the lake during the long summer months to relax, unwind, and take in the beautiful views of the area by walking down the Lake Marion Trail.