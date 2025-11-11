New York's Hamlet With A Scenic Park, Lake, And Small-Town Charm Is A Serene Escape From The City

The Hudson Valley area, extending northward from New York City, is home to many of New York's most beautiful small towns, and some of them are in closer reach from the city than you might realize. Within an hour, you can find yourself in a village that feels more like small-town New England than a big-city suburb. There's Ossining, for example, a village known for its hillside views and quaint shops. If you were to look directly across to the west side of the Hudson River from Ossining, you'd see a state park that's part of another gem of the valley: the hamlet of Congers, and that park, Rockland Lake State Park, is one of its wonderful, scenic anchors.

Congers is modest in size, with a population that hovers close to 8,000, and you might characterize its landscape as "wet": the small hamlet has four lakes in its borders, flanked by DeForest Lake on one side and Rockland Lake on the other, plus the ever-rushing river forming its eastern limit. As such, it's been nicknamed "The Hamlet by the Lakes," and the lakes' surroundings also provide ample opportunity for hiking and water sports. The village center, meanwhile, supplies an array of bars, restaurants, and historic buildings to explore, some dating back to the early 19th century.