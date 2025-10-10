The Hudson Valley's Most Immaculate Scenic Byway Boasts NYC Skyline Views, Lookouts, And Trails
In autumn, the Hudson River Valley is a particularly charming destination. According to "The Old Farmer's Almanac," the best time to see the region's full-color show this year is in mid-October. But even if you don't see the fall foliage at its peak, it's always a good time to head out for a drive on the Palisades Scenic Byway. The picturesque route runs through the Hudson Valley, crossing the state line from New York to New Jersey and offering spectacular views and hiking opportunities along the way.
The byway takes its name from the Palisades Cliffs, the edge of a low mountain ridge that extends along the Hudson River's western shoreline, and is part of the longer Palisades Interstate Parkway. The northernmost point, where the parkway intersects with Route 6, is a good place to start. You'll be near Bear Mountain State Park, a rustic getaway with diverse trails and lake access. Go for a stroll on a 1.5-mile path around Hessian Lake, or go for a longer hike on the Appalachian Trail, which cuts through the state park.
Take a trip along the Palisades Scenic Byway
Leaving Bear Mountain State Park, you'll drive south along the scenic byway. It's just a ten-minute ride to Lake Welch, which is part of Harriman State Park. Take a break for a picnic, a boating excursion, or a short hike in the woods before continuing the drive. Note that the park charges a $10 fee per vehicle on some weekends and holidays.
The drive continues south to Nyack, New York (about 25 minutes), where you'll start enjoying views of the Palisades Cliffs along the road. The town of Nyack is a perfect place to stop for coffee or lunch. Pick up a box of fresh donuts at Boxer Donut & Espresso Bar, or go for homemade pasta at DPNB Pasta & Provisions. Nearby Nyack Beach State Park, hidden on the Hudson River's shoreline, is a serene spot for hiking, kayaking, and bird-watching — keep your eyes open for owls, herons, eagles, and hawks, and many more.
The last section of the byway features several scenic lookouts. About 20 minutes south of Nyack, you'll arrive at the popular State Line Lookout at the Palisades Cliffs' highest point, with an elevation of 520 feet. Take in sweeping views over the Hudson River, go on an easy hike (like Cape Fly Away, a waterfront trail that takes about 1.5 hours to complete), and grab a snack or drinks at the historic State Line Café (open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Look out over the New York City skyline
It's just 10 more miles (or about 15 minutes by car) to another famous lookout point in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Rockefeller Lookout, perched 400 feet above the landscapes below, faces stunning views over the New York City skyline, the George Washington Bridge, and the Hudson River. It's an especially lovely destination in autumn, when the views are framed by fall foliage, but the lookout — named for the famous family that helped protect the Palisades Cliffs from quarrying — is a peaceful place to visit any time of year.
A trip along the Palisades Scenic Byway can be completed in a single afternoon, even with stops along the way. But if you're not in a hurry, take your time exploring the region. There are plenty of places to stay along the route, but the most charming spot may be the historic Bear Mountain Inn, a cozy stone and wood lodge that first opened in 1915 on the edge of Bear Mountain State Park's lake, with rooms from $180 per night. Another practical option, located just off the byway near the state line, is Residence Inn by Marriott Orangeburg Rockland/Bergen, which has an indoor pool and clean, spacious rooms for about $209 per night.