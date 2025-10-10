The Hudson Valley's Most Immaculate Scenic Byway Boasts NYC Skyline Views, Lookouts, And Trails

In autumn, the Hudson River Valley is a particularly charming destination. According to "The Old Farmer's Almanac," the best time to see the region's full-color show this year is in mid-October. But even if you don't see the fall foliage at its peak, it's always a good time to head out for a drive on the Palisades Scenic Byway. The picturesque route runs through the Hudson Valley, crossing the state line from New York to New Jersey and offering spectacular views and hiking opportunities along the way.

The byway takes its name from the Palisades Cliffs, the edge of a low mountain ridge that extends along the Hudson River's western shoreline, and is part of the longer Palisades Interstate Parkway. The northernmost point, where the parkway intersects with Route 6, is a good place to start. You'll be near Bear Mountain State Park, a rustic getaway with diverse trails and lake access. Go for a stroll on a 1.5-mile path around Hessian Lake, or go for a longer hike on the Appalachian Trail, which cuts through the state park.