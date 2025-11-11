This Quaint Ohio Village Is A Timeless Gem Where Small-Town Charm Meets Presidential History
The suburb of Georgetown in Washington D.C. isn't the only Georgetown that history buffs will get a kick out of. Near the Kentucky border lies a quaint Ohio village featuring an adorable main square, friendly locals, homey cafes, and snippets of U.S. history at every turn. If you want to visit the past for a weekend, rural Georgetown is an inviting community with what one resident called an "all-American small town feel."
For those flying there, the closest airport — Brown County Airport — does not support commercial flights. Most travelers will need to fly to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and make the 50-mile drive on the I-275 to the village, which typically takes just over an hour without traffic across large, flat expanses of farmland.
State Route 125 and U.S. Route 68 run directly through Georgetown, but if you're driving from Cincinnati, you'll likely take I-471 and I-275 to bypass the city, then follow Route 52 along the Kentucky border. You'll pass through Lindale, Bethel, and Hamersville until you reach your destination. It's a small village of just over 4 square miles with roughly 4,150 people, so keep your eyes peeled, or you could miss it. Non-history lovers might feel indifferent about the area, but if you're as fascinated by the 18th president of the United States as the locals are, you'll fit right in and learn much more about Ulysses S. Grant's incredible legacy.
Uncover Georgetown's presidential history
The village has many historical highlights to experience: The beginnings of its 1886 railroad connecting Georgetown to Cincinnati, its town square and courthouse area being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, and its Civil War connections, to name a few.
However, it is undoubtedly best known as the childhood home of former President Ulysses S. Grant. The U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse – fittingly located on E Grant Avenue – celebrates this famous figure's formative years by offering tours of the home he lived in beginning in 1823. You can visit and hark back to the old days from May 1 until October 31 each year, between Wednesday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your walking shoes, your camera, and your best questions; the staff at the schoolhouse are always eager to share more about the building's rich heritage, and how Georgetown played its small part in shaping the country.
Nearby Cincinnati might take the crown for best street art in America, but in Georgetown, you'll spot murals paying tribute to Grant, like his first meeting with President Lincoln depicted behind Georgetown Village Hardware, and a large portrait adorning the wall of a historic barn at Waterfield Farm just outside the village. While the central square is pretty without them, these murals add a touch of vibrancy that breathes modern life into the community.
Tour this timeless Ohio village
Ohio has tons of charming small towns, but Georgetown is brimming with character thanks to its old-fashioned storefronts and Greek Revival architecture. Tuck into lunch at Cherry Street Cafe, where you can grab a table outside to watch the world go by while indulging in their signature — you guessed it — Grant Burger.
Georgetown summers can reach 85 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity, while winters can drop to around 24 degrees Fahrenheit with snow. For a more comfortable experience, you might prefer visiting during the annual Brown County Fair which takes place between September and October, and has been around since 1853. Today, there's a parade, tasty food, live music, and even action-packed demolition derbies.
There isn't much accommodation in Georgetown, but the one place there is just so happens to be idyllic. Bailey House Bed and Breakfast has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1976 and has hosted travelers for over 30 years. Built in 1832, it began as the residence of Dr. George Bailey, a local physician, and is one of the oldest homes in the area. Amateur historians will be captivated by new owner Nancy Purdy's stories about Ulysses S. Grant spending time in the home. Purdy told The Ripley Bee, "Ulysses (Grant) was here all the time growing up ... When Grant went to West Point he said his mother didn't cry but Mrs. Bailey did. They were really good friends." Bailey House seems to exude White House-esque grandeur while having only three cozy rooms for rent, priced at around $75 per night including breakfast, as of this writing. Almost 100 visitors have contributed to its 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer commenting, "The house is a stunning piece of history."