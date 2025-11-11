This Quaint Ohio Village Is A Timeless Gem Where Small-Town Charm Meets Presidential History

The suburb of Georgetown in Washington D.C. isn't the only Georgetown that history buffs will get a kick out of. Near the Kentucky border lies a quaint Ohio village featuring an adorable main square, friendly locals, homey cafes, and snippets of U.S. history at every turn. If you want to visit the past for a weekend, rural Georgetown is an inviting community with what one resident called an "all-American small town feel."

For those flying there, the closest airport — Brown County Airport — does not support commercial flights. Most travelers will need to fly to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and make the 50-mile drive on the I-275 to the village, which typically takes just over an hour without traffic across large, flat expanses of farmland.

State Route 125 and U.S. Route 68 run directly through Georgetown, but if you're driving from Cincinnati, you'll likely take I-471 and I-275 to bypass the city, then follow Route 52 along the Kentucky border. You'll pass through Lindale, Bethel, and Hamersville until you reach your destination. It's a small village of just over 4 square miles with roughly 4,150 people, so keep your eyes peeled, or you could miss it. Non-history lovers might feel indifferent about the area, but if you're as fascinated by the 18th president of the United States as the locals are, you'll fit right in and learn much more about Ulysses S. Grant's incredible legacy.