Ohio's 'Appalachian Gateway' Brims With Country Eateries And Outdoor Recreation

There's no shortage of outdoor adventures in Ohio, and you'll find many of them in Ohio's Appalachian Country. Covering 32 counties in the state, Ohio's section of the Appalachian Region extends from the edge of Cincinnati to the edge of Cleveland. In part of the Western Region, you'll find one of Ohio's Appalachian Gateways, Pike County. This county is nestled at the heart of Southern Ohio, highlighting a combination of natural escapes and small-town communities. You'll find a number of state parks, recreation areas, and historical and cultural sites around the area.

The seat of the county, Waverly, sits along the Ohio-Erie Canal and is only about an hour and a half from Columbus, the most budget-friendly big city in America. If you're looking for that break from the bigger cities of Ohio, a trip to the county should be next on your agenda. Encompassing about 165,000 forested acres and 3.7 square miles of open water, you've got plenty of options for a trip to the outdoors. You'll also pass through homey towns and villages that are worth exploring. Make sure to try some of the local fare to gear up for your day of adventure. Start your day with a trip to Country Crust Bakery in Bainbridge for fresh-baked goods, pretzels, or donuts. Over in Piketon, stop by Riverside Restaurant — a casual local spot that serves up that classic burger and fries combo that won't disappoint. For something more lively, Waverly's Brass Monkey Bar and Restaurant has the occasional live music to go with your meal.