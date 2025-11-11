Ohio's 'Appalachian Gateway' Brims With Country Eateries And Outdoor Recreation
There's no shortage of outdoor adventures in Ohio, and you'll find many of them in Ohio's Appalachian Country. Covering 32 counties in the state, Ohio's section of the Appalachian Region extends from the edge of Cincinnati to the edge of Cleveland. In part of the Western Region, you'll find one of Ohio's Appalachian Gateways, Pike County. This county is nestled at the heart of Southern Ohio, highlighting a combination of natural escapes and small-town communities. You'll find a number of state parks, recreation areas, and historical and cultural sites around the area.
The seat of the county, Waverly, sits along the Ohio-Erie Canal and is only about an hour and a half from Columbus, the most budget-friendly big city in America. If you're looking for that break from the bigger cities of Ohio, a trip to the county should be next on your agenda. Encompassing about 165,000 forested acres and 3.7 square miles of open water, you've got plenty of options for a trip to the outdoors. You'll also pass through homey towns and villages that are worth exploring. Make sure to try some of the local fare to gear up for your day of adventure. Start your day with a trip to Country Crust Bakery in Bainbridge for fresh-baked goods, pretzels, or donuts. Over in Piketon, stop by Riverside Restaurant — a casual local spot that serves up that classic burger and fries combo that won't disappoint. For something more lively, Waverly's Brass Monkey Bar and Restaurant has the occasional live music to go with your meal.
Outdoor activities in Pike County, Ohio
If you're looking to get into the water, there are several kayaking and paddling options in the county. You can kayak the Scioto River that winds through Waverly with Adventures on the River, or you can head to Lake White State Park, which has a launch ramp and a private marina. If what you're looking for are fishing spots or wildlife watching, head to Lake White State Park, Pike Lake State Park, or Pike State Forest. Your catch at Lake White State Park may consist of bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie, saugeye, and catfish. It's about the same at Pike Lake State Park with species like largemouth bass, channel catfish, bullheads, bluegill, and crappie. Here, you might also chance upon forest animals while you're exploring. Wildlife that's been spotted here includes the white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, and wild turkey. Pike Lake State Park also has a swim beach if you're looking to splash into the water.
There are also a couple of options for trails. If you like hiking, Pike Lake State Park has five trails, with a portion of the 1,447-mile-long Buckeye Trail passing through the state park. Equestrians will find 33 miles of trails tucked into Pike State Forest, as well as about 20 miles of trails for off-road all-terrain vehicles. If you're looking for more trails in the area, the Ohio and Erie Canal towpath further up north is a scenic recreation trail connecting Cleveland, Akron, and Ohio's only national park. Nearby, you'll also find other hidden gems, such as Hillsboro, offering countryside escapes and tranquil lakes.
Check out the festivals and events in Pike County
Whatever time of the year you're visiting, there's always something happening in Pike County for travelers to enjoy. When visiting in April, celebrate the Pike County Dogwood Festival in Piketon. The festival highlights the "Legend of the Dogwood Tree," which are in full bloom in this season. Get ready for some live entertainment, contests, and community. For music lovers, there are two music events to look out for when scheduling your trip. In June, there's the Appalachian Music Fest at Pike Lake State Park, where you can expect live music performances and food available on-site. In September, typically leading up to Labor Day, the Route 23 Bluegrass Festival is one of the biggest events in the area. The festival lasts for five days and is an all-out celebration of bluegrass music and concerts at Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon.
There are many options for accommodations in the towns of Pike County. If you're traveling with the little ones, you can take the whole family and stay a couple of days at Long's Retreat Family Resort in Latham. The resort is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, and is the spot for swimming on the lake and playing on the sandy beach. It also has kid-friendly attractions out of the water as well as go karts, canoes and paddling boats, mini golf, and a handful of kids' rides. Accommodation options include cabin rentals or campsites.