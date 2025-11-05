A New Supersonic Jet Could Let New Yorkers Reach California Faster Than Ever

Want to fly from New York to California in half the time? It could mean you don't need to spend six hours on a plane or resort to long-haul massaging hacks like packing a tennis ball in your carry-on bag. Instead, with the possibility of supersonic passenger jets, you could manage the trip in only 3.5 hours. With over 5 million passengers flying from New York City to Los Angeles every year, that could completely change national travel for a lot of people.

These high-speed passenger jets may soon be a reality. A recent test flight conducted in California by NASA and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin of their supersonic passenger jet, the X-59, achieved supersonic speeds without creating the sonic boom that causes serious noise pollution. As well, Denver-based Boom Supersonic has been developing it's supersonic passenger plane, the Overture, claiming it can fly at Mach 1.7 (1,300 mph), twice as fast as current planes, without the boom.

Noise reduction is crucial for supersonic ambitions in the airspace over the U.S. The sonic boom's noise pollution and impact on lives was a prominent concern when the Concorde, the first-ever supersonic passenger plane, was in the skies — which is why it never flew from New York to California, only trans-Atlantic flights. Now, with the possibility of supersonic flight without the boom, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make moves that will usher in supersonic travel over the country and "deliver the next generation of air travel" while upholding safety and sustainability standards. In Congress, a new bill is proposing lifting the FAA's ban on supersonic overland flights that's been in effect for over 50 years. All of this could open the way for direct, supersonic flights from New York to California.