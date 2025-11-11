Detroit's Newest Riverfront Park Invites Skyline Strolls And 'The Best Kids Park In The City'

You might not think of Detroit as a city full of outdoor activities, but you'd be wrong. To start, there's the fully paved, 3.5-mile RiverWalk path along the Detroit River, which makes Detroit one of America's best cities for inclusive travel. Belle Isle is a bustling island with America's oldest aquarium, beaches, and walking paths. And then there are areas like the Marina District, a waterfront neighborhood with family-friendly parks and local marinas. And in October 2025, Detroit opened another outdoor oasis: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park.

The park has been a long time in the making: Initial plans began in 2017, and construction has been going on for years with multiple delays. Local news site Fox2Detroit describes it as "one of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's biggest projects in recent memory" that "fills in a key gap along the riverfront."

"When you're along the riverfront, there's a variety of different activities, but really this park will be a banner park along the west riverfront. Having 22 acres to work with was a great opportunity to create a world-class park for Detroiters," Cassie Brenske, the chief development and communications officer for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, told local news site Bridge Detroit. The result, now accessible to the public, is a gorgeous park with skyline views, a fun kids' zone, and fantastic amenities for everyone in the city.