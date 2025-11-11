Michigan's Peninsula Village On The Shores Of America's Cleanest Lake Is A Fairytale Escape
Michigan's Upper Peninsula is full of outdoor escapes, from a picturesque stretch of Lake Superior shoreline with swimmable caves to the endlessly charming city of Ironwood. Located near the northern tip of the Upper Peninsula on the shores of Lake Superior (America's cleanest lake), you'll find the village of Eagle River.
Eagle River is the county seat of Keweenaw County, but don't think it makes it a bustling city: The population was just 77 people in 2023. This small-town charm has turned Eagle River from a former mining town into a quiet fairytale escape. Top attractions include the beautiful shoreline, the Eagle River waterfalls, and a bakery run by Byzantine Catholic monks. The city's only hotel, Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, is a local landmark.
If you're planning to travel to Eagle River, you'll have to drive. The isolated village is a long way from any big city: It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Marquette, the biggest city in the Upper Peninsula; a little over a four-hour drive from Green Bay, Wisconsin; and about a 4.5-hour drive from Duluth, Minnesota.
Exploring the outdoors in Eagle River
Eagle River is an outdoor paradise, with miles of pristine shoreline, waterfalls, and hiking paths. The village is located on the shores of Lake Superior. Stroll along Eagle River Beach to watch the sunset (and sometimes even see the northern lights) and search for agates. You might see the Eagle River Lighthouse, now privately owned. You can also walk across a historic wooden bridge to see the picturesque Eagle River Falls (above). Tripadvisor reviewers call it "the [most] beautiful falls in the Upper Peninsula."
Another scenic waterfall, Jacob's Falls, is even easier to access because it's right off of Michigan Highway 26. Spending time exploring by car? The scenic portion of M-26 from Eagle River to Eagle Harbor is nicknamed "Sand Dune Drive" for its views of the Great Sand Bay and Cat Harbor. If you love birding or hiking, stop by the Lake Bailey Wildlife Sanctuary, a 405-acre sanctuary with a steep hiking trail to a precipice for stunning views. It's a popular spot for birders; you might see broad-winged hawks, sharp-shinned hawks, peregrine falcons, and bald eagles.
What to do in Eagle River
Along with outdoor exploration, Eagle River is home to a few charming local businesses you won't want to miss. Whether you're staying overnight or stopping by for a meal, Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant offers stunning views of Lake Superior and a menu of smokehouse barbecue and craft beer. "The food was excellent, the cocktail original and the beer selection top notch. And top it off with an extraordinary sunset. This restaurant is a must visit," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
If you're visiting on a Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday afternoon from mid-June through mid-October, you can see the free Eagle River Museum and learn about the village's shipping and mining history. Even if the museum is closed, you can view a shipwreck memorial and historical plaques on the grounds. "This small museum packs a punch. Highly recommended," writes one Google reviewer.
For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, you can stop by the Jampot, a bakery run by the Byzantine Catholic monks of the nearby Holy Protection Monastery. The monks pick local berries and turn them into jam to raise funds; they also sell baked goods like cinnamon rolls and brownies. The spot has been featured on the TV series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." "There's a larger mission to even the bakery," one of the monks, Father Sergius, told Bridge Michigan in 2025. "It's not just here to support us, but it's also a way that we can be praying for people and interacting with people as they travel this beautiful part of Michigan."