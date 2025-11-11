Michigan's Peninsula Village On The Shores Of America's Cleanest Lake Is A Fairytale Escape

Along with outdoor exploration, Eagle River is home to a few charming local businesses you won't want to miss. Whether you're staying overnight or stopping by for a meal, Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant offers stunning views of Lake Superior and a menu of smokehouse barbecue and craft beer. "The food was excellent, the cocktail original and the beer selection top notch. And top it off with an extraordinary sunset. This restaurant is a must visit," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.

If you're visiting on a Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday afternoon from mid-June through mid-October, you can see the free Eagle River Museum and learn about the village's shipping and mining history. Even if the museum is closed, you can view a shipwreck memorial and historical plaques on the grounds. "This small museum packs a punch. Highly recommended," writes one Google reviewer.

For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, you can stop by the Jampot, a bakery run by the Byzantine Catholic monks of the nearby Holy Protection Monastery. The monks pick local berries and turn them into jam to raise funds; they also sell baked goods like cinnamon rolls and brownies. The spot has been featured on the TV series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." "There's a larger mission to even the bakery," one of the monks, Father Sergius, told Bridge Michigan in 2025. "It's not just here to support us, but it's also a way that we can be praying for people and interacting with people as they travel this beautiful part of Michigan."