Michigan's Picturesque Stretch Of Shoreline Along America's Cleanest Lake Has Swimmable Caves
Michigan is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes, making the Mitten State an outdoor-lover's paradise. From the best Great Lake beaches in America to Mackinac Island's gilded glamour, Michigan's 3,288 miles of Great Lake shoreline offer plenty to do. In the Upper Peninsula, you'll find a picturesque stretch of shoreline with swimmable caves: Beaver Basin Wilderness.
An hour and a half drive from Marquette, Beaver Basin Wilderness is located on the shores of Lake Superior, America's cleanest lake, encompassed by the larger Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (home to "the hike of a lifetime" thanks to its waterfalls and scenic cliffs). You'll need a Pictured Rocks Pass to enter ($25 per private vehicle at time of writing). Hikers can follow a trail through a section of Beaver Basin Wilderness to reach what one blogger called "the most beautiful swimming hole in Michigan": swimmable caves on the shores of Lake Superior. These naturally sculpted sea caves offer stunning scenery and an unforgettable experience for swimmers who brave the cold waters (Lake Superior rarely rises above 55 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the summer).
Hiking to Lake Superior's swimmable caves
To reach the caves, follow the moderately challenging 4.1-mile route to Big Star Cove. First, drive to Little Beaver Lake Campground, which has parking nearby. Follow the Lake Superior Trail through the forest for 1.5 miles, until you reach the Great Lake. Then, follow the rim above the beach for half a mile until you reach an access point to Big Star Cove. A path grants you beach access, including to the swimmable caves.
The remote access makes it all the more beautiful. One AllTrails reviewer writes, "Wonderful giant sand beach once you reach the shore. Beautiful views along Lake Superior, awesome forest and some canyon-like cliffs along the way." A Google review reads, "Big Star Cove is an absolutely magical place. It looks like a tropical paradise with the clear water, rocks and a beautiful beach. We went swimming even though it was cold and it was 100% worth it."
Exploring Beaver Basin Wilderness
Besides its unique swimming area, Beaver Basin Wilderness offers a lot to do. The wilderness area covers 11,740 acres, including 13 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, many miles of hiking trails, three lakes, five streams, forests, and wetlands. Recreation opportunities include hiking, fishing, camping, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter weather.
One highlight is Spray Falls (above), located on the western edge of Beaver Basin Wilderness. The waters fall from Pictured Rock cliffs directly into Lake Superior, creating an unforgettable sight. And it can be an eerie sight if you think about the history: 20 feet beneath the water are the sunken remains of an 1856 shipwreck. While you can see a partial view of the falls from several of the hiking trails, you'll get a better view by boat. Boat cruises like the Pictured Rocks Cruise go by this landmark, and you can also view it by kayak. One Google reviewer calls it "probably the best water falls in the whole Pictured Rocks Lakeshore," adding that during sunset, "The orange/red sun rays fall on the water, which is amazing to watch."