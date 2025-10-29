Michigan's Picturesque Stretch Of Shoreline Along America's Cleanest Lake Has Swimmable Caves

Michigan is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes, making the Mitten State an outdoor-lover's paradise. From the best Great Lake beaches in America to Mackinac Island's gilded glamour, Michigan's 3,288 miles of Great Lake shoreline offer plenty to do. In the Upper Peninsula, you'll find a picturesque stretch of shoreline with swimmable caves: Beaver Basin Wilderness.

An hour and a half drive from Marquette, Beaver Basin Wilderness is located on the shores of Lake Superior, America's cleanest lake, encompassed by the larger Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (home to "the hike of a lifetime" thanks to its waterfalls and scenic cliffs). You'll need a Pictured Rocks Pass to enter ($25 per private vehicle at time of writing). Hikers can follow a trail through a section of Beaver Basin Wilderness to reach what one blogger called "the most beautiful swimming hole in Michigan": swimmable caves on the shores of Lake Superior. These naturally sculpted sea caves offer stunning scenery and an unforgettable experience for swimmers who brave the cold waters (Lake Superior rarely rises above 55 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the summer).