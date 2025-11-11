This Charming West Virginia Community Sits On A Sparkling River And Is A Hidden Gem For Outdoor Enthusiasts

When it comes to West Virginia, there's no shortage of charming towns and scenic escapes. In fact, the 'Birthplace of Rivers' is a West Virginia County with Scenic Falls, top fishing, hiking, and parks. Known for its easy access to the Greenbrier River Trail and Watoga State Park, Seebert is a small but inviting riverside community that feels like a hidden gem. A day in Seebert can be as action-packed or serene as you choose, with many travelers opting for a mix of both.

Watoga State Park serves as a gateway to all of Pocahontas County, with more than 10,000 acres and over 40 miles of trails to explore. While some trails are more beginner-friendly than others, the Honeymoon Trail is a safe bet. It's a short, two-mile trail with gentle terrain that serves as a great introduction to the park.

Before hitting the trails at Watoga State Park, consider a short drive to the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Museum in Hillsboro. The farmhouse was once the childhood home of Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Pearl Sydenstricker Buck. While most of Buck's childhood was spent out of the country, the home where she was born now features both period and original furnishings as well as a restored barn and lush outdoor garden.