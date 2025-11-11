This Charming West Virginia Community Sits On A Sparkling River And Is A Hidden Gem For Outdoor Enthusiasts
When it comes to West Virginia, there's no shortage of charming towns and scenic escapes. In fact, the 'Birthplace of Rivers' is a West Virginia County with Scenic Falls, top fishing, hiking, and parks. Known for its easy access to the Greenbrier River Trail and Watoga State Park, Seebert is a small but inviting riverside community that feels like a hidden gem. A day in Seebert can be as action-packed or serene as you choose, with many travelers opting for a mix of both.
Watoga State Park serves as a gateway to all of Pocahontas County, with more than 10,000 acres and over 40 miles of trails to explore. While some trails are more beginner-friendly than others, the Honeymoon Trail is a safe bet. It's a short, two-mile trail with gentle terrain that serves as a great introduction to the park.
Before hitting the trails at Watoga State Park, consider a short drive to the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Museum in Hillsboro. The farmhouse was once the childhood home of Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Pearl Sydenstricker Buck. While most of Buck's childhood was spent out of the country, the home where she was born now features both period and original furnishings as well as a restored barn and lush outdoor garden.
Ways to explore Seebert and Pocahontas County
Hiking is perhaps the most popular way to explore Watoga State Park, but it's far from the only option. Some travelers opt to explore the area by bike, while others prefer water-based activities like kayaking, boating, and fishing. If you plan on touring the park by bike, consider investing in some must-have biking gear. For everything else, Jack Horner's Corner is the place to go. Operating both as a rental shop and a casual dining spot, Jack Horner's Corner offers bike, kayak, and tube rentals for a lazy float on the Greenbrier River. All you need is your swimwear, some water shoes, and a tube and you're ready to go.
Another popular way to tour Seebert and the rest of Pocahontas County is by motorcycle. Hit the open road and hear the wind whip by your helmet as you pass alongside deep valleys and river bends for a truly unforgettable experience. On a clear day, there's really no better way to trace the Appalachian Mountains and feel one with nature. Depending on what route you take, you can expect to pass small mountain towns, the Cass Scenic Railroad, and idyllic farmhouses. There are no motorcycle rentals directly in Seebert, but there are in nearby areas like Meadow Creek thanks to Appalachian Motorcycle Adventure Tours – which also offers guided tours of the area.
Getting to Seebert and where to stay
The easiest way to reach Seebert from out of town is to fly into Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) in Lewisburg. That said, there are more flight options at airports a bit further away, like Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, West Virginia or North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Bridgeport. Greenbrier Valley Airport offers direct flights from major hubs like Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD). From there, it's a 40-minute drive to Seebert. Keep in mind it's more expensive to rent a car at the airport.
For a truly immersive experience, a night or two at Greenbrier River Cabins is particularly charming. These homey cabins are located near Watoga State Park and within walking distance of Seebert. Otherwise, most hotels are a bit further out, such as Moore House Inn & Cabins in neighboring Marlinton. Moore House is a popular pick on Booking, with an average rating of 9.3 from reviewers. Guests find the rooms comfortable and enjoy the serene setting as well as in-room amenities. Traveling on a budget? Consider the Marlinton Motor Inn, instead. While rooms are basic, the location still provides easy access to Seebert and other local attractions.