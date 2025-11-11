One Of New Mexico's Top Places To Live Is A Desert Playground With Horse Racing Thrills And Retro Flair
Located in southern Doña Ana County, New Mexico, is an eclectic, cosmopolitan city called Sunland Park. This is an eccentric neighborhood offering a host of attractions just 16 miles from El Paso International Airport and 19 miles from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. World Atlas named Sunland Park one of the 10 best places to live in America's 'most cultural state' because of its kid-friendly activities, warm suburban vibes, easy access to hiking trails, and affordable housing. While you're in the area, take a road trip between the Southwest's most sensational parks.
Originally created in the '20s to house railway workers, Sunland Park was only incorporated in 1983. Known for its cannabis dispensaries, horse racing, amusement park, and popular religious pilgrimage site, this desert city is a truly unique place to see.
Visitors can rest their heads at the Hotel at Sunland Park Casino, or there are numerous accommodation options in nearby El Paso. Sunland Park doesn't have any public transportation options, but you can travel to El Paso by Greyhound and continue your journey via taxi.
What to do in Sunland Park
Want to feel alive as you drop down 90 feet, scream as you're swung around like a yo-yo, or experience a controlled tsunami? Western Playland Amusement Park features a collection of hair-raising rides, including the looping fireball, the swinging Loco 360, and the LED-lit Himalaya spin. There is also a range of prizes to be won by shooting hoops, throwing darts, and having a hard-to-guess name. People over 60 and children shorter than 34 inches can visit the park for free, and others can buy a wristband or pay as they go.
Got a hankering for fresh, organic food? Ardovino's Desert Crossing is a unique Italian restaurant that operates a farmers' market on Saturdays. Here, you can attend morning yoga, join a sip and paint party, start your day with brunch and a cheeky prickly pear mimosa, have locally roasted coffee, and taste pesticide-free organic baked goods and produce. If you fancy a wine tasting, head 15 miles to La Vina, New Mexico's oldest winery, which runs a harvest festival at the end of September.
While it's not open yet, Sunland Park will be home to a large arena by 2026. Independent Nation will host live music concerts, combat sports, comedy shows, community events, and a market. You will also have the option to play pickleball, try your hand at axe-throwing, and have a whirl at immersive tech games.
Horse racing and outdoor fun in Sunland Park
Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino has been running horse races since 1959. If you visit during New Mexico's race season (January to April), you can get the adrenaline pumping by watching a live horse race or relax at one of the more than 700 slot machines if you're feeling lucky.
For a different type of day out, travel six miles to see Sierra Del Cristo Rey, a 4.5 mile hiking trail that climbs 4,675 feet and ends at a 29-foot statue of Jesus, who overlooks two countries and three states. AllTrails recommends caution and traveling in a group because of the trail's proximity to the Mexican border. Fancy visiting America's largest urban park? Franklin Mountain State Park, a mini Guadalupe Mountains without the crowds, is located just 14 miles away and offers stunning night sky stargazing and over 100 miles of trails.
The popular Aztec Cave trail will take you up the arid, rocky desert, past the cacti, and towards a large cave with expansive views. Some people find this trail challenging because of the steep climbs, uneven steps, and bushwhacking elements. There isn't any shade, as this is the high desert, so bring walking poles, sunscreen, and a hat. There are also many other routes to explore, including the thousand steps trail, the tin miles trail, and the north Franklin mountain summit trail.