One Of New Mexico's Top Places To Live Is A Desert Playground With Horse Racing Thrills And Retro Flair

Located in southern Doña Ana County, New Mexico, is an eclectic, cosmopolitan city called Sunland Park. This is an eccentric neighborhood offering a host of attractions just 16 miles from El Paso International Airport and 19 miles from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. World Atlas named Sunland Park one of the 10 best places to live in America's 'most cultural state' because of its kid-friendly activities, warm suburban vibes, easy access to hiking trails, and affordable housing. While you're in the area, take a road trip between the Southwest's most sensational parks.

Originally created in the '20s to house railway workers, Sunland Park was only incorporated in 1983. Known for its cannabis dispensaries, horse racing, amusement park, and popular religious pilgrimage site, this desert city is a truly unique place to see.

Visitors can rest their heads at the Hotel at Sunland Park Casino, or there are numerous accommodation options in nearby El Paso. Sunland Park doesn't have any public transportation options, but you can travel to El Paso by Greyhound and continue your journey via taxi.