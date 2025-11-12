California's Otherworldly Lake Near Yosemite Has A Surreal Shoreline Of Cathedral-Like Columns
The unincorporated community of Crowley Lake sits about 15 minutes down the road from the year-round resort town of Mammoth Lakes and about an hour from the western entrance of Yosemite National Park. Only about 1,000 people live in this sliver of Mono County, California, but it's easy to see why they call the place home. The little village hugs the southern bank of its namesake reservoir. Created in the early 1940s, Lake Crowley, as it's also known, has all the trappings of a classic California loch adventure. For starters, the lake — which spans about 12 miles long and 5 miles wide — has plenty of splashing room for water adventures like kayaking, wakeboarding, and water skiing.
Then there are the stretches of sand and some rolling mountain views, owing to the reservoir's position in the Eastern Sierra, not far from the underrated Tioga Road with stunning views of Yosemite without the crowds. Still, Crowley is far from being your average, run-of-the-mill lake. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "I can't describe the beauty or the landscape. This is our planet in the raw." This description tracks because the lake is nothing short of otherworldly, boasting a surreal shoreline blanketed by cathedral-like rock formations that look straight from outer space.
The Crowley Lake Stone Columns line the eastern shore of the reservoir. Thousands of cylindrical spirals tower over the water, standing in rows up to 20 feet high. The stony structures are so peculiar, they look almost man-made — or alien-made, for that matter. But they weren't carefully and meticulously chiseled out by hand. Their origins are completely natural. In layman's terms, they're the result of a volcanic eruption that occurred tens of thousands of years ago, coupled with a bit of melting snow.
How to see the columns of Crowley Lake
The Crowley Lake Stone Columns should be considered one of the most incredible California spots to visit. The only caveat is that you'll have to put in the work to see them, as they're completely off the beaten path. Accessing the reservoir itself, which is perched right off Highway 395, is pretty smooth sailing. But getting to the wondrous pillars will take a bit more finesse. After exiting the highway, you'll want to aim for the main trailhead off Owens Gorge Road. It's about a 4-mile hike round-trip from the trailhead's small parking area to the pillars, so wear sun protection and bring ample water. You'll have to trudge down a steep, sandy slope in order to make it down to the beach where the columns are, so be sure to wear a sturdy pair of shoes.
If your vehicle has four-wheel drive and high clearance, you can tackle the rugged, bumpy road that winds from the parking area to the top of the beach path at your own risk. As one past visitor notes on AllTrails, "The only vehicles we saw manage the off-road section were lifted trucks, jeeps, and [SUVs]. All-wheel drive won't work for this one." Another lakegoer echoed the warning on Tripadvisor, writing, "Multiple vehicles also got stuck on the steep inclines, so experienced drivers is also a must." However, you can also reach the area by boat from late April through October. It's important to note that you can't access the stone columns and surrounding caves if the water level is too high, so check the status of the lake before heading over.