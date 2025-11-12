California's Otherworldly Lake Near Yosemite Has A Surreal Shoreline Of Cathedral-Like Columns

The unincorporated community of Crowley Lake sits about 15 minutes down the road from the year-round resort town of Mammoth Lakes and about an hour from the western entrance of Yosemite National Park. Only about 1,000 people live in this sliver of Mono County, California, but it's easy to see why they call the place home. The little village hugs the southern bank of its namesake reservoir. Created in the early 1940s, Lake Crowley, as it's also known, has all the trappings of a classic California loch adventure. For starters, the lake — which spans about 12 miles long and 5 miles wide — has plenty of splashing room for water adventures like kayaking, wakeboarding, and water skiing.

Then there are the stretches of sand and some rolling mountain views, owing to the reservoir's position in the Eastern Sierra, not far from the underrated Tioga Road with stunning views of Yosemite without the crowds. Still, Crowley is far from being your average, run-of-the-mill lake. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "I can't describe the beauty or the landscape. This is our planet in the raw." This description tracks because the lake is nothing short of otherworldly, boasting a surreal shoreline blanketed by cathedral-like rock formations that look straight from outer space.

The Crowley Lake Stone Columns line the eastern shore of the reservoir. Thousands of cylindrical spirals tower over the water, standing in rows up to 20 feet high. The stony structures are so peculiar, they look almost man-made — or alien-made, for that matter. But they weren't carefully and meticulously chiseled out by hand. Their origins are completely natural. In layman's terms, they're the result of a volcanic eruption that occurred tens of thousands of years ago, coupled with a bit of melting snow.