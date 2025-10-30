This Hidden Hole-In-The-Wall Home Of Chicago's Barbecue King Is Illinois' Coolest Foodie Destination

Chicago, one of America's great foodie destinations, competes on every level, including historic authentic eats, fine dining with multiple Michelin stars, and artsy neighborhoods with endless food options. The Windy City even boasts the hottest kitchen drama at the moment with "The Bear." Among this all-star lineup, a hidden hole-in-the-wall on the South Side won the 2025 James Beard Award for "America's Classics." Lem's Bar-B-Q was already the barbecue king of Chicago, and now with an award from the "Oscars of the food world," the 71-year institution is currently the coolest foodie destination in the city.

Emerging from a towering exhaust pipe, the scent of smoking hickory wood is the cue for the lines to start forming, and many people come for its signature dish: rib tips slathered in a smoky, tangy barbecue sauce. One of Chicago's most famous rib tips, the meat is cooked with charcoal, hickory wood, and fire in what the restaurant calls an aquarium barbecue pit. The sauce, made fresh each day, comes from a closely guarded recipe created by the founders' mother, who taught her sons how to cook many, many years ago. In addition to its signature rib tips, Lem's also serves fried chicken, fried shrimp, and its very popular hot links.

While the award brought national attention to the barbecue joint, Chicago foodies have always known about Lem's. Unlike other culinary trends, this has never been an instant ticket to a tourist trap. The local press gave it iconic status long ago, and according to reports, fans have included celebrities such as Aretha Franklin, Denzel Washington, and Scottie Pippen.