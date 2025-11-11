The Most Budget-Friendly Tourist Destination In America Is An Unsung North Carolina City

Planning a vacation that doesn't break the bank is no easy feat these days — but that doesn't mean it's impossible. If you've crossed off one of America's worst cities for inflation from your upcoming travel plans and are looking for new ideas, there's one under-the-radar city in North Carolina that's perfect for a budget-friendly getaway: Concord.

According to a study by GOBankingRates, which used multiple sources to examine the costs of a three-night vacation for two adults in destinations across the country, determined that a getaway to North Carolina's underrated city near Charlotte comes out to just $940, including meals, drinks, accommodation, and airfare. It was the only city included in the study to come out under $1,000 — in second place was Phoenix ($1,120), and in third was Macon, Georgia ($1,184).

First founded in 1796, it's home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has hosted numerous NASCAR and other motorsports events since opening in 1959, but it's also brimming with charm. Concord is conveniently located just 35 minutes away from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. For a budget-friendly stay, there are roughly 10 chain hotels clustered around Interstate 85 with rates ranging from $60 to $110 per night. From its walkable downtown and shopping to delicious eateries, Concord welcomes you with not only plenty to do but plenty to do that's friendly on the budget.