The Most Budget-Friendly Tourist Destination In America Is An Unsung North Carolina City
Planning a vacation that doesn't break the bank is no easy feat these days — but that doesn't mean it's impossible. If you've crossed off one of America's worst cities for inflation from your upcoming travel plans and are looking for new ideas, there's one under-the-radar city in North Carolina that's perfect for a budget-friendly getaway: Concord.
According to a study by GOBankingRates, which used multiple sources to examine the costs of a three-night vacation for two adults in destinations across the country, determined that a getaway to North Carolina's underrated city near Charlotte comes out to just $940, including meals, drinks, accommodation, and airfare. It was the only city included in the study to come out under $1,000 — in second place was Phoenix ($1,120), and in third was Macon, Georgia ($1,184).
First founded in 1796, it's home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has hosted numerous NASCAR and other motorsports events since opening in 1959, but it's also brimming with charm. Concord is conveniently located just 35 minutes away from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. For a budget-friendly stay, there are roughly 10 chain hotels clustered around Interstate 85 with rates ranging from $60 to $110 per night. From its walkable downtown and shopping to delicious eateries, Concord welcomes you with not only plenty to do but plenty to do that's friendly on the budget.
What to do in Concord, North Carolina
Like another of North Carolina's most quaint gems, Wadesboro, Concord is more than just the most affordable tourist destination in the country. Around the turn of the century, the city was home to a number of textile mills, and today they're among the city's most unexpected highlights. The Gibson Mill, which dates back to 1899, is now one of the community's best spaces, home to a food hall packed with vendors serving barbecue, pizza, Thai food, and more. You'll also find two breweries (Cabarrus Brewing Company and High Branch Brewing Company), plus a classic car showroom and the Depot Antique Mall, known as one of the largest in the region, with over 600 sellers.
And of course, don't miss some time exploring Concord's lively and walkable downtown, which features numerous historic buildings, local businesses, and even a social district, where you can walk around with drinks purchased from local businesses between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
And when it comes to dining, you'll find plenty of eateries offering great value, like The Smoke Pit, rated a 4.7 on Google with over 6,000 reviews, where you can enjoy dishes like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and more. For a taste of New Orleans in North Carolina, Razzoo's Cajun Cafe is another top eatery that offers budget-friendly specials like "2 Eat for $22," which includes two entrees and an appetizer.