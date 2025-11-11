America's 'Coziest City' Is A Surprising Out West Spot With Hallmark Charm

On the hunt for cozy towns and cities to get you through the colder months? The US is filled with them. You could get lost amid North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls" in Brevard, filling time with coffee and winter hikes in the woods. You could escape to Vermont's lakeside college city of Burlington — it got the cozy plaudits on Reddit, where one user wrote: "Here to upvote Burlington because I grew up around there. Cozy levels off the charts." Or, you could trust the findings of AllClear Travel Insurance, which crunched the numbers to come up with a ranking of the coziest cities all around the globe.

The top spot in America? Why, that goes to none other than the fabled Paris of the West, the Golden City, Fog City. Cue San Francisco, California's metropolis of rattling cable cars and hipster neighborhoods. According to the study, it ranks highest among all US cities for coziness factor, beating the big hitters of Boston, Chicago, and even New York — yep, even the legendary Christmas getaway of the Big Apple! SF came in 12th overall, a dozen spots behind the world-leader of Brussels, where all those characterful Belgian beer halls and enticing chocolatiers no doubt sealed the deal.

This league table of coziness isn't mere speculation. The folks at AllClear first isolated a shortlist of cities based on editorial and social media mentions related to coziness. Then, they counted up the total number of "cozy" things in each place — cafes, playhouses, cinemas, even UNESCO World Heritage sites. Lastly, they weighted each city by how frequently it appeared in cozy hashtags on Instagram.