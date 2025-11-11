South Dakota's Lakeside Camping Spot In The Black Hills Is Full Of Breathtaking Views And Outdoor Fun

South Dakota has a number of scenic attractions — iconic sights like Mount Rushmore and the Badlands are a must when visiting this Midwest gem. Head to the Black Hills, which covers 1.25 million acres, and discover one of the best campsites in the area: Pactola Reservoir Campground. The campground is open from mid-May until September, and has 53 sites. Facilities include vault toilets, drinking water, campfire rings, and picnic tables — but the best feature is the phenomenal view of the lake. There are no electrical hook-ups here, but this only adds to the rustic atmosphere of the lakeside campground. Also, some cell phone networks have coverage here, so be sure to do your research before you embark on your trip.

Pactola Reservoir is located in the Black Hills, about a 45-minute drive from the artsy city of Rapid City. Rapid City Regional Airport is the closest airport to the campground — it's a 1-hour drive — but for a major international airport, your best bet is Denver International Airport, a 6-hour drive away. You'll want your own vehicle to explore around the area and get to the campground.