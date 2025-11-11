South Dakota's Lakeside Camping Spot In The Black Hills Is Full Of Breathtaking Views And Outdoor Fun
South Dakota has a number of scenic attractions — iconic sights like Mount Rushmore and the Badlands are a must when visiting this Midwest gem. Head to the Black Hills, which covers 1.25 million acres, and discover one of the best campsites in the area: Pactola Reservoir Campground. The campground is open from mid-May until September, and has 53 sites. Facilities include vault toilets, drinking water, campfire rings, and picnic tables — but the best feature is the phenomenal view of the lake. There are no electrical hook-ups here, but this only adds to the rustic atmosphere of the lakeside campground. Also, some cell phone networks have coverage here, so be sure to do your research before you embark on your trip.
Pactola Reservoir is located in the Black Hills, about a 45-minute drive from the artsy city of Rapid City. Rapid City Regional Airport is the closest airport to the campground — it's a 1-hour drive — but for a major international airport, your best bet is Denver International Airport, a 6-hour drive away. You'll want your own vehicle to explore around the area and get to the campground.
Fun outdoor activities at Pactola Reservoir
Pactola Reservoir is the largest and deepest lake in the Black Hills — it covers some 800 acres — so there's plenty to do here. If you're staying at the campground, one of the best things to do is simply enjoy the view — some sites, like Site 10, have spectacular views of the water. If you're up for activities, the lake is great for boating and fishing; anglers can cast a line for several different kinds of trout or bass in the lake. There are two boat ramps on-site, and a marina a few minutes' drive down the road. The sandy beach at Pactola Point is great for a swim or simply relaxing in the sunshine.
Hikers will want to head out on the 2.2-mile Osprey Trail, which offers more lake views from the overlook and meanders through woodlands and meadows. Osprey Trail was named for the ospreys that are regularly seen in the area, so keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, including hundreds of species of birds. Swing by the Pactola Visitor Center and check out the exhibits on natural resources and local culture in Western South Dakota — the visitor center is about 2 miles from the campground. Carry on your adventure in the Black Hills with a visit to underrated Custer State Park and the thrilling natural wonder of the Needles Highway.