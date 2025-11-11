Asheville's Cozy Suburb Is A North Carolina Gem With Smoky Mountain Views And Outdoor Thrills

Woodfin itself is sandwiched between North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and the Smoky Mountains, similar to Asheville, so you're in a good spot for views. The area is often a home base for day trips into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For panoramic views close to Woodfin, your best destination is the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile scenic highway.

You'll find a few spots on the parkway that use the Woodfin name. The Woodfin Cascades Overlook is a simple stop to pull off and see a waterfall. That stop is also known to connect to the statewide Mountains-To-Sea Trail. You might also see Woodfin Valley View on a map, but it's worth noting that the view there is reportedly blocked by trees. For a different view, the View Mt. Lyn Lowry Overlook is where you can see the larger Woodfin Falls from a distance.

Other nearby vistas on this section of the parkway are Balsam Gap and Woolyback Overlook. If you want to hike, the Craggy Gardens Trail is a short drive away on the parkway. It's less than a mile round-trip and leads to views of the Black Mountain Range. After your hike, you can take a load off on the historic Craggy Mountain Line railroad ride, which has open-air cart rides that feature mountain and river views. For places to stay near Woodfin with mountain scenery, you can check into The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, a historic lodge in the hills, or the Crowne Plaza Resort Asheville.