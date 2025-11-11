Asheville's Cozy Suburb Is A North Carolina Gem With Smoky Mountain Views And Outdoor Thrills
North Carolina's mountain areas have many well-known towns, but just outside the popular city of Asheville is a cozy suburb that maintains a quieter feel. This community is Woodfin, bordering Asheville's north side in Buncombe County. You'll find it's a small town with a sparse suburban feel, and the town government focuses on being a quiet, safe community right outside of the Asheville metro. The whole area is set near the Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the French Broad River, one of the world's oldest rivers, which runs right through the western part of town. There's even a central project to develop a whitewater feature for kayaking.
When you're flying in, the closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), which is only about 17 miles away. You also have other options, like landing at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), which is about a 1-hour drive, or Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), just over 2 hours away. Once you're in the area, the 4.8-mile commute from Asheville to Woodfin is convenient. It'll take you about 7 minutes to drive to the suburb. You can also take the Asheville Rides Transit (ART) bus, but just a heads up, that will add some mileage and time.
Where to see the Blue Ridge Mountains and Great Smoky Mountains in Woodfin
Woodfin itself is sandwiched between North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and the Smoky Mountains, similar to Asheville, so you're in a good spot for views. The area is often a home base for day trips into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For panoramic views close to Woodfin, your best destination is the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile scenic highway.
You'll find a few spots on the parkway that use the Woodfin name. The Woodfin Cascades Overlook is a simple stop to pull off and see a waterfall. That stop is also known to connect to the statewide Mountains-To-Sea Trail. You might also see Woodfin Valley View on a map, but it's worth noting that the view there is reportedly blocked by trees. For a different view, the View Mt. Lyn Lowry Overlook is where you can see the larger Woodfin Falls from a distance.
Other nearby vistas on this section of the parkway are Balsam Gap and Woolyback Overlook. If you want to hike, the Craggy Gardens Trail is a short drive away on the parkway. It's less than a mile round-trip and leads to views of the Black Mountain Range. After your hike, you can take a load off on the historic Craggy Mountain Line railroad ride, which has open-air cart rides that feature mountain and river views. For places to stay near Woodfin with mountain scenery, you can check into The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, a historic lodge in the hills, or the Crowne Plaza Resort Asheville.
The outdoor adventures in Woodfin
Your outdoor plans in Woodfin will likely revolve around the French Broad River. This section of the water is generally calm and a popular destination for tubing, kayaking, and canoeing. You can use local vendors like Zen Tubing and French Broad Outfitters for rentals and trips, and you'll also find guided fly-fishing float trips.
The town is also working on a large project called the Woodfin Greenway & Blueway. The most talked-about part is an engineered whitewater feature, known as Taylor's Wave, which will be used for kayaking and surfing. This project is reported to be part of a large system that already includes the newer Silver-Line Park and adds 5 miles of trails along the Woodfin River. The whole thing is scheduled to be completed by 2026 and will work to connect Woodfin to North Carolina's most creative hub in Asheville, known as the River Arts District.
For a bit of area history, other than "America's largest home," the Biltmore Estate, you can ride the aforementioned Craggy Mountain Line. It's a nonprofit that preserved 3 miles of a historic railroad and runs 7-mile round-trip rides on those open-air trolleys, which last about 75 minutes. The railroad also hosts seasonal events, like the 1940s-themed Jingle Bell Trolley and a fall Hayride on the Rails. The town itself is named for Nicholas Washington Woodfin, and the Woodfin House is a stop on Asheville's Urban Trail. Other historical points to see include the Governor Zebulon B. Vance Birthplace, a state historic site about 12 minutes away in Reems Creek Valley. You'll also find the Woodfin Library Trail, which is a system of small, free book-lending libraries placed around the town.