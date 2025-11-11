One Of The 'World's Greatest Places' Is A Fun Florida Getaway Perfect For Horse Lovers

With beautiful beaches and iconic tourist destinations, Florida is a coveted vacation paradise offering something for everyone. And while Ocala may be known for its underrated national forest and endless recreation, it's also a horse-lover's paradise — vying with Lexington, Kentucky for the title of "Horse Capital of the World." Nestled in Florida's horse country, you'll find the World Equestrian Center, voted one of Time Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places' of 2024. This equestrian mecca isn't just for horse shows: Visitors will find boutique shopping, both fun and fine dining, an RV park, and elegant accommodations — all proving why the World Equestrian Center received this sought-after designation.

Winning one of these desirable spots on Time's list isn't easy. Contenders were chosen from a pool of contributor suggestions and applicants wishing to secure a spot as one of the 100 best places to stay and visit. The World Equestrian Center succeeded. Sprawling across 378 impeccably landscaped acres, the biggest equestrian center in the U.S. boasts 29 indoor and outdoor competition arenas, state-of-the-art stabling facilities, acres of green pastures, a chapel for weddings, and serene spas. The University of Florida even has an equestrian hospital on-site.

Add in the elegant Equestrian Manor event space and two world-class expo centers that host vibrant community events of all kinds, and you can see how this destination deserves a visit — and Time's recognition. Even if horses aren't your thing, you'll still find plenty of fun things to do throughout the year here with events like the Ocala Food & Wine Festival, the holiday season Winter Wonderland, and the adorable Hocus Pawcus Canine Costume Contest.