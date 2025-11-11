One Of The 'World's Greatest Places' Is A Fun Florida Getaway Perfect For Horse Lovers
With beautiful beaches and iconic tourist destinations, Florida is a coveted vacation paradise offering something for everyone. And while Ocala may be known for its underrated national forest and endless recreation, it's also a horse-lover's paradise — vying with Lexington, Kentucky for the title of "Horse Capital of the World." Nestled in Florida's horse country, you'll find the World Equestrian Center, voted one of Time Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places' of 2024. This equestrian mecca isn't just for horse shows: Visitors will find boutique shopping, both fun and fine dining, an RV park, and elegant accommodations — all proving why the World Equestrian Center received this sought-after designation.
Winning one of these desirable spots on Time's list isn't easy. Contenders were chosen from a pool of contributor suggestions and applicants wishing to secure a spot as one of the 100 best places to stay and visit. The World Equestrian Center succeeded. Sprawling across 378 impeccably landscaped acres, the biggest equestrian center in the U.S. boasts 29 indoor and outdoor competition arenas, state-of-the-art stabling facilities, acres of green pastures, a chapel for weddings, and serene spas. The University of Florida even has an equestrian hospital on-site.
Add in the elegant Equestrian Manor event space and two world-class expo centers that host vibrant community events of all kinds, and you can see how this destination deserves a visit — and Time's recognition. Even if horses aren't your thing, you'll still find plenty of fun things to do throughout the year here with events like the Ocala Food & Wine Festival, the holiday season Winter Wonderland, and the adorable Hocus Pawcus Canine Costume Contest.
Discover a universe of entertainment at World Equestrian Center
World Equestrian Center is first and foremost the top equestrian center in the U.S., hosting horse shows with prizes into the millions, Olympic-level competitors, and bucket-list events like the Longines League of Nations. Many shows are free to the public, and welcome visitors with leashed dogs. But it's also a coveted vacation resort where you can dine on pretty arena-side patios, sip Champagne in a spa, and shop for elegant equestrian attire, home décor, and tack. Guests will enjoy browsing 50 boutiques and vendors selling everything from fashionable stirrups to leather goods to toys, and horse chewing gum!
Treat yourself to a stay at one of the luxurious on-site hotels featuring full spa amenities and impeccable service. The Riding Academy Hotel is a recent addition to this classy complex, featuring spacious suites and a stunning pool, with splash pads for the kids. An $800-million property, The Equestrian is the landmark hotel here and a tribute to equestrian opulence. Rooms are thoughtfully designed with exquisite details and décor like horse bits for dresser handles, and select rooms feature an enviable view of the main competition arena. There are several restaurants in and around The Equestrian, including Stirrups for fine dining and the vibrant and laid-back Yellow Pony Pub & Garden.
Ocala's World Equestrian Center is like an amusement park for horse lovers, pretty fitting for this region of Florida. With all the world class food, shopping, amenities, and entertainment this magnificent complex has to offer, go ahead and add World Equestrian Center to your list of spectacular Florida destinations to visit.