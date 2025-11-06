Denver's Holiday Show Lights Up The Colorado Night Sky With A High-Tech Twist
Across America, there are cities and towns that go all out for the holidays, and in Denver, the celebrations include a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art drone show that can be seen downtown. Starting on November 21 and running through December 31, the Denver skyline near downtown will be lit up with 600 drones making delightful, themed animations.
The free show starts each night at 7 p.m. and lasts about 10 to 15 minutes. You can see the drones in the shape of traditional holiday figures, like Santa, along with popular Denver landmarks, like Blucifer, the horse statue outside the Denver airport that has prompted some interesting conspiracy theories.
Some of the best places to watch the show include the Tivoli Quad on Auraria Campus. The quad is also where you can see the incredible Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall tree made from metal and 60,000 LED lights, which has its own synchronized light and music shows. Plus, the Tivoli Quad is home to the annual Christkindlmarket, a German-style holiday market with crafts and food. Beyond Tivoli Quad, another good viewing spot for the drone show is from the Sculpture Park in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Rooftop views of the Denver holiday drone show and other festive activities nearby
For some fun rooftop views of the holiday drone show in Denver, Peaks Lounge on the 27th floor of the Hyatt Regency Denver is a good choice, and you can enjoy the show with a seasonal cocktail, like a frosted cranberry margarita or a stroopwaffle with hot chocolate. And at 54thirty Rooftop on top of Le Méridien Denver Downtown, the highest open-air bar in town, you can watch the drones while enjoying yummy shared plates, including elote corn dip and braised short rib tacos.
The first year that Denver worked with Brightflights Drone Shows to create the unique spectacle was in 2024, and it was so much of a success that they added 200 more drones for this year's event. One thing to keep in mind if you're planning a trip to the Mile High City for the show is that the drones won't fly if the weather is bad. So make sure to check the forecast before you head out.
For more festive fun in the Denver area, visit the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. This five-star getaway transforms into a winter wonderland, with massive ice sculptures centered on a different theme each year; the 2025 theme is "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." And at Denver's Union Station, home to a world-class hotel and award-winning restaurants, there's a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that lights up for the first time of the 2025 season on November 28.