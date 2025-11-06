Denver's Holiday Show Lights Up The Colorado Night Sky With A High-Tech Twist

Across America, there are cities and towns that go all out for the holidays, and in Denver, the celebrations include a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art drone show that can be seen downtown. Starting on November 21 and running through December 31, the Denver skyline near downtown will be lit up with 600 drones making delightful, themed animations.

The free show starts each night at 7 p.m. and lasts about 10 to 15 minutes. You can see the drones in the shape of traditional holiday figures, like Santa, along with popular Denver landmarks, like Blucifer, the horse statue outside the Denver airport that has prompted some interesting conspiracy theories.

Some of the best places to watch the show include the Tivoli Quad on Auraria Campus. The quad is also where you can see the incredible Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall tree made from metal and 60,000 LED lights, which has its own synchronized light and music shows. Plus, the Tivoli Quad is home to the annual Christkindlmarket, a German-style holiday market with crafts and food. Beyond Tivoli Quad, another good viewing spot for the drone show is from the Sculpture Park in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.