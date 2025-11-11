What It Really Costs To Become A Flight Attendant

Flight attendants are the primary point of contact between flyers and airlines. All candidates who've been accepted must join the flight attendant training program provided by the airline. For most airlines, the training itself (courses, tests, etc.) will not cost you, the trainee, anything. If you successfully pass the training period, then congratulations! Off you go to do what many consider a dream job.

What about other kinds of training? Well, most airlines will not require college degrees, but obtaining a diploma in tourism or aviation will be a huge leg-up. There are dedicated flight attendant schools that can be good alternatives to traditional colleges, with courses more directly related to the job. These training programs can cost anywhere between $3,000 to over $10,000, with some institutions offering financial aid. These extra certifications rarely appear in the requirements you'll see from major airlines and are totally optional, but they can provide a solid foundation before joining the official training program from your chosen airline.

Depending on where you apply, this training period can be paid or unpaid. Delta, for example, offers a training wage and some meals, with lodging for those who live more than 25 miles from the training facility. American Airlines' training period is unpaid, but your food, board, and flight to and from the course are provided. Unfortunately, other airlines may not offer any kind of financial support, meaning you're left on your own to cover the costs of a place to stay, transportation, and sustenance.