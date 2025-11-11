Hidden In The Northwest Oklahoma Prairie Is A Scenic City With State Park Beauty And Local Dining Gems

As you drive through Oklahoma's quiet prairie landscapes, you might stumble upon the lovely city of Woodward in the northwest. This scenic city is a welcoming place for ideal travelers who enjoy spending time outdoors to explore. Visitors will be surrounded by breathtaking state and local parks, plus plenty of trails and recreation areas. You won't go hungry here either, as restaurants in town serve everything from Mexican to Italian and Colombian cuisine.

Located about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City (where a tunnel system full of art hides beneath lively streets), Woodward can easily be reached by flying into Will Rogers International Airport and taking U.S. Route 270. From Woodward, beautiful state parks are minutes away. Boiling Springs, roughly 12 minutes from the city, offers spectacular trails and scenic river views for hikers and mountain bikers to peruse. Meanwhile, Alabaster Caverns (a mere 30-minute drive) offers an intricate system of caves to explore. The impressive caverns are formed from the soft mineral gypsum and are one of the largest of their kind. About 35 minutes away, Little Sahara is another cool state park to visit and a popular spot for all-terrain vehicles and dune buggies to hit the sandy trails.

For a marvelous stay in the great outdoors, Woodward Campgrounds and RV Park offers a quiet wilderness escape surrounded by nature trails and wildlife. If you brought your mountain bike and can't wait to explore, there are paths around the city where you can explore the surrounding natural areas. The George Goetzinger Memorial Walking Trail is an easy loop, allowing bikes on its shady wooded paths.