Hidden In The Northwest Oklahoma Prairie Is A Scenic City With State Park Beauty And Local Dining Gems
As you drive through Oklahoma's quiet prairie landscapes, you might stumble upon the lovely city of Woodward in the northwest. This scenic city is a welcoming place for ideal travelers who enjoy spending time outdoors to explore. Visitors will be surrounded by breathtaking state and local parks, plus plenty of trails and recreation areas. You won't go hungry here either, as restaurants in town serve everything from Mexican to Italian and Colombian cuisine.
Located about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City (where a tunnel system full of art hides beneath lively streets), Woodward can easily be reached by flying into Will Rogers International Airport and taking U.S. Route 270. From Woodward, beautiful state parks are minutes away. Boiling Springs, roughly 12 minutes from the city, offers spectacular trails and scenic river views for hikers and mountain bikers to peruse. Meanwhile, Alabaster Caverns (a mere 30-minute drive) offers an intricate system of caves to explore. The impressive caverns are formed from the soft mineral gypsum and are one of the largest of their kind. About 35 minutes away, Little Sahara is another cool state park to visit and a popular spot for all-terrain vehicles and dune buggies to hit the sandy trails.
For a marvelous stay in the great outdoors, Woodward Campgrounds and RV Park offers a quiet wilderness escape surrounded by nature trails and wildlife. If you brought your mountain bike and can't wait to explore, there are paths around the city where you can explore the surrounding natural areas. The George Goetzinger Memorial Walking Trail is an easy loop, allowing bikes on its shady wooded paths.
Visit Boiling Spring State Park and other Woodward landmarks
Sightseers will be enthralled by Woodward's beautiful green spaces, which include Boiling Springs State Park — a wild paradise filled with outdoor adventures the whole family can enjoy. Not to be confused with the North Carolina college town of Boiling Springs, this Oklahoma attraction lies just 7 miles east of Woodward's city center. The gorgeous 820-acre area lets you swim, fish, and view wildlife. The park also has a network of flowing streams where you can get lost in their rhythmic trickling. While on a nature hike, you might spot wookpeckers, deer, and geese hiding in habitats perfect for memorable vacation photos.
In the spectacular woodlands of Boiling Springs, find the scenic Broad River Greenway. This 2.2-mile river trail is a must-visit spot if you enjoy nature and peaceful strolls. There are shady areas, as well as sunny ones, so make sure to pack your sunscreen. As with any hiking trail, you will also want to protect against ticks and mosquitoes, and insect repellent is your friend. Birdwatchers will enjoy the trail's variety of songbirds and wading birds. The hike is pretty mellow and kid-friendly, thanks to flat sections and woodland creatures that give the greenway enchanting fairytale vibes. The Burma Road and Scout trails are also easy options, taking you through scenic river views and quiet woodlands.
The Boiling Springs Golf Club also offers visitors access to 120 acres of beautiful green dunes with breathtaking views of deer and other wildlife. The course is truly a sight to behold, surrounded by glorious vegetation and the perfect sands for golfing. History buffs can enjoy a collection of Indigenous artifacts, relics, and exhibits at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum. Visit this magnificent menagerie to learn about the area's agriculture, early inhabitants, and local lore.
Discover delicious eats around Woodward
Woodward's many restaurants offer a spectrum of international flavors for the hungry traveler. From classic Chinese dishes at Chuan Wei to the quirky and savory Wagg's Bar-B-Que, the many eateries of Woodward will leave you spinning in indecision over where to eat first. For a casual hangout with French vibes, enjoy Cafe Paradee. With aromatic, fresh-brewed coffee and delicious desserts, it's the perfect spot for an afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, this café has a soothing atmosphere, friendly staff, and comfortable spaces to socialize as you nurse a warm latte.
Although Krebs is considered Oklahoma's "Little Italy," you can swap the Italian chain restaurants for a charming local favorite in Woodward. Diarti Italian Café has stellar service and amazing entrees; adorned with rustic décor, this cozy pizza spot is a local favorite. Meanwhile, traditional Latin dishes get a makeover at Carlito's Cafe, which offers tasty diner fare reimagined with Colombian flavors. The Cuban milanesa is a must-try, a delicious breaded chicken delicacy loaded with ham, mozzarella, and sauce. While there are several savory options for Mexican cuisine in Woodward, Hector's y Amigos stands out with an extensive menu filled with family recipes.
For a date night or celebration, Osaki Steak House is the perfect spot to enjoy delicious sashimi, sushi rolls, and Japanese dishes. Mouthwatering hibachi creations of chicken, shrimp, scallops, and filet mignon are also available to tantalize everyone's taste buds. And let's face it, who doesn't enjoy a good hibachi show?